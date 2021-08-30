North San Juan man arrested after gun fired at ex-wife’s boyfriend

A man was arrested in North San Juan last week after his ex-wife told police that the suspect fired a handgun at her current boyfriend and threatened to kill him, authorities said.

Bryan Reed Carman, 47, was arrested on the 26000 block of Sweetland Road Friday evening. Carman is facing multiple felony charges in connection with the incident, including assault with a deadly weapon, assault with a firearm on a person, and making criminal threats, according to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies responded Friday around 10 p.m. after Carman’s ex-wife first reported the incident, which happened at her North San Juan home, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Andrew Trygg.

The woman told deputies that Carman and her current boyfriend were both at her residence when a verbal altercation between the two men escalated. Carman then allegedly pulled out a gun and pointed it at the woman’s boyfriend, making statements that he was going to kill him, Trygg said.

Carman then purportedly fired the weapon at least once at the other man, but the woman pushed Carman’s arms as he pulled the trigger, causing the round from the handgun to go into the air, Trygg said.

The suspect then fled the scene in his vehicle, and was pursued by sheriff’s deputies. Carman drove down Sweetland Road and was ultimately detained. Because he fled from deputies for some time before being apprehended, he was charged with a felony count of evading arrest, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Carman also faces an additional charge of felony vandalism due to unspecified damages in excess of $10,000 that he allegedly caused to his ex-wife’s residence just before he fled the scene, Trygg said.

Carman was booked early Saturday into the Nevada County Jail, but made bail and was released later that day, records show. No information is yet available regarding his first court date in the case.

