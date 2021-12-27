 North San Juan community Christmas | TheUnion.com
North San Juan community Christmas

Elias Funez
  

Over 100 community residents turned up at the North San Juan Community Center on Saturday for a Christmas meal and winter supply distribution. A cold weather shelter followed. The event was organized by StreetCARE and the Nevada County Harm Reduction Coalition, and was supported by Divine Spark, the Peace and Justice Center, Unitarian Universalists community of the mountains, Earth Justice Ministries and the North San Juan community center.
Photo: Elias Funez
Pies were donated from Briar Patch and the Flour Garden for Saturday’s community Christmas meal at the North San Juan Community Center.
Photo: Elias Funez
A team of volunteers helps to debone a half dozen turkeys and chickens prepared for Saturday’s meal.
Photo: Elias Funez

