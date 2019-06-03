North San Juan Cherry Festival features parade, pie-eating contest and more in its 124th year
The Union staff
The 124th annual North San Juan Cherry Festival kicked off with its traditional parade Saturday morning, starting at the North San Juan Fire Department on Reservoir Street and ending on the grounds of the Old North San Juan Schoolhouse.
The family-friendly fest, which includes games, face painting, a cake walk, a dunk tank, a cherry pie-eating contest, music and vendors, is the North San Juan Community Center’s largest fundraiser.
News