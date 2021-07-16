North Lake Tahoe Resort Association CEO resigns

The North Lake Tahoe Resort Association Board of Directors announced Friday that Jeffrey Hentz will be stepping down from his role as chief executive officer after close to two years of service, a news release states.

Hentz will continue to be involved with operations of the NLTRA through the remainder of July, with continued focus on implementation of North Lake Tahoe’s Tourism Business Improvement District.

“The NLTRA board and staff want to thank Jeff for the significant contributions he has made on behalf of our North Lake Tahoe community,” said Samir Tuma, NLTRA Board Chair. “Jeff worked tirelessly to lead COVID-19 response efforts for local businesses while simultaneously forging relationships with local leaders to pass the TBID, establishing much needed local control over locally generated funds. The past year and a half has been incredibly challenging in many ways, and we fully support his decision to return to the East Coast and focus on personal matters.”

Hentz joined the NLTRA as CEO in January 2020 with three decades of experience serving on high profile Tourism Board Authorities. He was selected as the top candidate by NLTRA’s hiring panel based on his expertise in successfully forming community, regional and state partnerships that met common goals and objectives. Hentz relocated to North Lake Tahoe from Mustang Island, Texas, where he served as President/CEO of Mustang Island/Port Aransas Convention and Visistors Bureau, Chamber of Commerce and Chamber Foundation. Prior to that, Hentz held positions at FINN Partners and the Volusia County Florida/Daytona Beach Convention and Visitors Bureau.

“While I am sad to leave the North Lake Tahoe community following an unprecedented global crisis, I’m also extremely proud of the work my staff and I were able to accomplish,” explained Hentz. “Despite the challenges we faced on a daily basis, our team collectively demonstrated community leadership and regional business collaboration during a period of uncertainty and angst. I thoroughly enjoyed my time leading the NLTRA and working with such an amazing community, and now need to focus on returning the east coast to support my family.”





The organizational shift comes after a new Board of Directors was seated on July 7. The new board will provide leadership and oversight of the Tourism Business Improvement District, and Transient Occupancy Tax funded transportation and workforce housing initiatives. The new NLT-TBID Board was voted on by the NLTRA/Chamber of Commerce Membership and received a 99% voter approval. The new Board of Directors meets the requirements set forth in the TBID Management District Plan (MDP), which includes establishing a board that reflects the diverse North Lake Tahoe business community and representation from all sectors and geographic regions. The new board includes six seats that are nominated and 10 seats that are designated to reflect both geographic and business sector representation.

“The NLT-TBID Board is working closely with NLTRA staff on this transition,” continued Tuma. “We are deeply committed to supporting each department and will focus efforts internally to maintain a strong organization structure while continuing to expand NLTRA’s role within the community to ensure we build capacity to deliver on promises set forth in the TBID. We are fortunate to have a staff dedicated to seeing this work through and I am confident that in this new era of funding, the North Lake Tahoe community will be stronger than ever.”

The NLTRA Board will begin recruitment for a new CEO immediately. In the interim, Bonnie Bavetta will return as CEO and the NLT-TBID Executive Committee will be involved in day-to-day operations.

Source: North Lake Tahoe Resort Association