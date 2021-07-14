North Lake Tahoe Fire launches new rescue boat

The new rescue boat was recently launched at Cave Rock.

Over the past several months first responders for the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District have been conducting rescue operations training since receiving a new boat.

The district recently launched the boat at Cave Rock, where it will be housed and used for emergency rescue operations.

The boat features twin 250 horsepower motors, a 500 gallons-per-minute fire pump and bow monitor, an open center console that allows for unobstructed visibility, and a patient care area on the aft deck that accommodates a stretcher. Additionally, the boat is equipped with sonar, radar and forward-looking infrared technologies, providing enhanced operational versatility during search and rescue emergency response incidents.

Manufactured by Safe Boats International, the 25-foot rescue vessel supports a versatile platform that expands emergency response capabilities for fire, search and rescue, and patient care services.

“The protection of our first responders is paramount,” said the district in a news release. “This new rescue boat provides our personnel the ability to respond safely, effectively, and professionally to a variety of emergency incidents, not just in our community but the Lake Tahoe basin.”

The boat acquisition was made possible through a donation from the Duffield Foundation.

“Dave and Cheryl Duffield are passionate about the community and the people of Incline Village, and they are pleased to be able to help the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District with the purchase of this rescue boat,” said Jerleen Bryant, executive director of the foundation.

The district plans to hold a ceremony to honor the foundation.