Normal summer temps follow brief showers

Muggy, monsoon-type weather moved into the region from the south, helping to push unhealthy smoke from the Dixie Fire away from Nevada County, as seen from Backbone Road on the San Juan Ridge.

Photo: Elias Funez

Grass Valley residents received some relief from the heat and smoke — the latter from the Dixie Fire in Plumas County — after a few hundredths of an inch of rain fell early Tuesday.

According to the National Weather Service, monsoon moisture pushed north from Mexico into the area brought light showers and up to “a few tenths of an inch of rain across the mountains.”

Meteorologist Cory Mueller said he is not sure how such a minute amount of rain affects fires in the area, but more moisture helps with the region’s otherwise flammable conditions.

“I’m sure the Dixie Fire (firefighters are) welcoming the weather today,” Mueller said of the largest fire in California right now. According to Cal Fire, Plumas County’s Dixie Fire has been ablaze for two weeks. “With the push from higher moisture, higher humidity, fires are going to have a tough time growing.”

According to a press release issued by the weather service, the showers were anticipated over the entire Sierra into Shasta County.

Mueller said after Tuesday’s clouds clear, Nevada County will return to a regular summer climate.

“We are going to see quiet weather settle back in a warming trend for the rest of the week,“ Mueller said.

Mueller said temperatures will push back into the mid-90s and fall into the lower 70s at night for the next week.

The National Weather Service predicts a high of 94 today in Grass Valley, dropping down to 71 at night. The week’s heat will peak Thursday at 95 and dip to 72 at night.

Friday’s high of 94 will be followed by a low of 71. The weekend’s temperatures drop into the 80s, with a high of 88 on Saturday, low of 66 degrees, and back up to 90 degrees on Sunday.

According to a release issued by the weather service, residents and visitors should drink water and make sure to hydrate their animals and livestock over the next few days.

Mueller said east county will be relatively warm with a chance of thunderstorms close to the Sierra Crest throughout the next week.

“If you have hiking or outdoor plans that will take you up into the mountains, be prepared for potential afternoon thunderstorms,” Mueller said.

Truckee is forecast to be a little cooler, with a high today of 82 and low of 52. The weather service predicted Thursday will peak at 84 and dip to a low of 53. Friday’s high will hit 83 and drop to a low of 55. Saturday’s high of 80 will be followed by a low of 53. The weekend ends on Sunday at 79.

Rebecca O’Neil is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at roneil@theunion.com