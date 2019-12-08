Noon legal seminar on cannabis laws in Nevada City

A noon legal seminar, “Just Say Know,” offering an update on local, state, and federal cannabis Laws will be presented by attorney Heather Burke from noon to 1 p.m. on Jan. 21 at the Law Library inside Nevada County Superior Court at 201 Church Street in Nevada City.

Open to attorneys and the public. Attorneys will receive one hour of MCLE credit. To enroll, please call 530-265-7161 or email Law.Library@nccourt.net. Arrive by 11:45 a.m. to complete registration and payment.

Most cannabis consumers have not heard of cannabis appellations yet, but they will, as California is working under a tight two-year mandate to establish special geographic regions for the cultivation of cannabis similar to the wine regions of the Napa Valley or Bordeaux, France. Burke will be presenting on the infancy of this regulatory program and how Nevada County cannabis farmers, wine growers, agriculturalists, and connoisseurs can take part in defining the cultivation regions in the Sierra Nevada Foothills. Burke will also cover business strategies in the cannabis business, such as choosing the right type of entity, the importance of entity governance, and creating successful written agreements. Burke is a Partner of Origin Group Law LLP in Nevada City, where her practice focuses on legal issues affecting northern California cultivators. She co-founded The OG Law and Collaboration Center in Nevada City, California, a community collaboration center designed to support cannabis farmers throughout northern California.

Graduating from Humboldt State University in 2005, Burke has consistently set new legal precedent in California cannabis law. She was instrumental in the seminal California cannabis case, People v. Jovan Jackson, which established the rule that large-scale collectives and cooperatives may operate lawfully in California. She also co-drafted a proposed initiative for California cannabis legalization in 2016, entitled The California Craft Cannabis Initiative, and drafted the legal pleadings that resulted in a five-day evidentiary hearing regarding cannabis’ Schedule I status in U.S. v. Pickard in the United States District Court, Eastern District of California.

In November of 2018, Heather was featured in MG Retailer’s article, “30 Powerful Cannabis Attorneys You Should Know.” In 2015, she was awarded NORML’s John Mark Flowers Scholar and was named one of Skunk Magazine’s Women of Weed. In 2017, the Nevada County Cannabis Cup named Burke “Attorney of the Year.” In addition to her law practice in the Sierra Nevada, she is a regular speaker and panelist at cannabis conferences throughout California. She also pens a popular blog about legal issues affecting cannabis growers.