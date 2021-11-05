Nonprofit helps Vietnam veteran get new home

This is Now Your Home, Inc. — a nonprofit formed two years ago — wanted to help people who can live independently, but need a leg up.

They found their first person in a Vietnam veteran.

“We started out to give a hand up for people who had the ability to live independently, but had a setback and needed help to get back on their feet with the aid of other providers,” said Richard Law, an agent for Paul Law Realty. “One reason we focus on vets is because they have a good support system and we’re working with David West, Nevada County veterans service officer.”

Law, along with Jim Moule and Mark Root, are partners in the nonprofit, This is Now Your Home, Inc., which launched in November 2019.

The nonprofit’s work led to a new home for “Paul,” a name the nonprofit is using for the unidentified veteran.





The home Paul settled in is a tiny home at 160 square feet. The unit was built for approximately $30,000 using mainly volunteer labor.

The unit, and others similar to it, will rent for around $600. It’s a one-story structure with a full bathroom on a five-acre parcel with water hookup, electricity and a septic tank system provided by the property owner in Meadow Vista, Placer County. Paul already lived there with the blessing of the owner, but in a dilapidated trailer. Now he will have a home for the rest of his life.

“It’s built for comfort and enjoyment,” said Law. “That was one of our objectives. Give this vet a place he’ll be proud to call home. It’s built on a frame so it can be transported, but that could be a major endeavor. The home is sided in metal, so it’s fire resistant. Yet it’s fully insulated and designed for foothill residents to weather well in our climate.”

Ten years ago Law became an advocate for the unhoused, and this initiative was his and his partners’ way of “paying it forward.” Being in the real estate business, it was only natural to want to help the unhoused.

“Just walking down the street, it was apparent there’s a housing shortage and an obvious lack of inventory,” said Law. “The building industry has not kept up with demand.”

HOUSING PROBLEMS

Part of the problem with the dearth of housing is due to the rising home prices, and skyrocketing materials cost, Law said. The latter is due to new added regulations meant to diminish wildfire destruction.

This is Now Your Home, Inc. reached out to recruit a good candidate for the house by asking the county housing authority, Hospitality House and AMI Housing, Inc. The latter organization works with Mike Dent, director of Nevada County Housing and Child Support Services.

“Dick’s effort is a good example of the community getting involved,” he said. “The county has the landlord liaison and recruitment program. It works with AMI Housing to give landlords incentives to rent to low income earners, to provide additional support to landlords that rent to them. Through master leasing, AMI can guarantee rent, money toward repairs and appliance replacement. If you know someone who has a rental property and interested in our program, please call 530-878-5088.”

“Word of mouth helped acquaint us with Paul,” said Law. “We put out some feelers. We also worked with the Volunteers of America office in Sacramento. They’re really engaged in this process.

According to Julie Baumgartner, program director of the Veterans Services Division, her Sacramento office covers seven counties, including Nevada and Placer counties. She estimated her office gets 200 veterans into housing per year. It also provide supplements to assist veterans with past-due rent, food, utilities and bus passes.

Some veterans have been forced from their housing because of higher costs in recent years. Also, COVID-19 forced a number of veterans out of a job because businesses reduced hours or closed down, Baumgartner said.

“Many can’t leave their present location to take a job elsewhere,” she added. “And even with stimulus payments and extended unemployment benefits, vets could not find other living accommodations that fit their budget.”

William Roller is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at wroller@theunion.com