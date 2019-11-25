Nonprofit gets best practices award

For the third consecutive year, Hospice of the Foothills has been presented with an “Award of Distinction” by Fazzi Associates, a national healthcare best practices agency. This award is presented to hospice organizations that have demonstrated superior performance in caregiver satisfaction.

National best practice agencies, such as Hospice of the Foothills, have excelled in one of the most important measures of their quality program — the one-on-one care provided to patients and their families. Based on survey results for “Overall Satisfaction” and “Likelihood of Recommendation,” Hospice of the Foothills has been ranked in the top 25% of hospice organizations nationally.

“As an organization, we are dedicated to continually assessing and improving our quality and compliance program,” said Viv Tipton, executive director. “Receiving this Award of Distinction is an honor and it speaks to the exceptional care and dedication shown by our staff and supported by our leadership.”

It’s important to understand that healthcare consumers have the right to choose which hospice to entrust with the care of their loves ones or themselves. Hospice of the Foothills offers specialized care and support to individuals, their families, and caregivers during a terminal illness. As a nonprofit, Hospice of the Foothills is an independent, community supported organization — a not-for-profit franchise operation. For more information call 530-272-5739 or visit http://www.hofo.org.