Noble Thoughts

This week I took a cooking class online through BriarPatch Food Co-op.
I fancy myself a cook, but I have so much left to learn and BriarPatch helps me along. (And no, they did not ask me to write this.) So far, under their instructors’ tutelage, I have learned how to make the best brunch in the world, a full Passover feast, an assortment of Asian dishes, and – this week – dolma.
If you’re anything like me, you have been pronouncing dolma in the plural “dolmas.” Not so, said the class instructor Hether Jonna Frayer. Frayer is Chaldean and said her primary connection to her culture is through food.
Further, she instructed us that dolma doesn’t strictly mean a stuffing-filled grape leaf. It can take its form in onion, squash, eggplant, you name it.
“I’m obviously partial to the way we make it and have learned to never order stuffed grape leaves at a restaurant because I know I’ll just be disappointed,” Frayer said.
I sincerely encourage all of you who are interested in anything culinary to look into the cooking classes offered by BriarPatch. They are fun and informative — who could ask for anything more?
NOTEWORTHY FOLKS
This week Terry McMahan was awarded a certificate of recognition for his 41 years in firefighting and his efforts to prevent fire in Nevada County. That’s a big job! Congratulations to him.
Additionally Stephanie Ortiz, now-retired executive dean for Sierra College, was recognized for her years of advocating further education and encouraging workforce development. As many current and former Sierra students can attest, her efforts have not gone unnoticed.
THE CENTURY CLUB
I have egg on my face. Last week I was here, touting my dad’s birthday (he said thanks for the well-wishes, by the way) and failed to mention that he and my grandmother, who began this column in the 1970s, share the same birthday. She would have been 100 this year! I am sure many of you remember her and her sweet nature, her generosity, and her faith. She was a true Nevada County gal and loved every minute of it.
THE THRILL
Though not a local guy, I can’t let it pass without mentioning that my favorite San Francisco Giant (and that’s saying a lot), first baseman — and slugger extraordinaire — Will Clark will today see his famous number 22 retired at Oracle Park. Finally. If not for him, I might not have my love for baseball.
And isn’t it strange that the Giants greats have all been Will, in one form or another? Clark, Mays, McCovey.
Aloha, everyone. Be safe and do something today that reminds you of your grandma.
Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com
