Staff Writer
I had a random thought the other day: isn’t it weird how polarizing mail can be?
You’ve got your standard stuff, which frankly most of us dread. I am talking about the incessant pieces of unwanted credit card offers and useless statements for a bill you’ve already paid. It actually is my New Year’s resolution to not let those things pile up. It is so easy to just stick them on your catch-all and not deal with them. Next thing you know, the tower of paper is like a distressed Jenga, threatening to topple over at any moment.
Now, I try to address (no pun intended) mail as it comes to me. Another offer from Capital One? Sayonara. My subscription to Food Network Magazine is going to expire? I’ll deal with it online.
And even when you request that they stop sending you such nonsense, it doesn’t matter. That handy Blue Shield info packet may come in handy one day. (I hope you can sense my sarcasm.)
Then there’s the next level of mail: the important. But really, how much mail you receive is really all that important in this day, the age of technology, where you have the option to be bothered by paper or by email? It’s never ending.
Every once in a while you get excited when you see you have a package that has been delivered. Why is it so gratifying? We know what we ordered, we know it will arrive, but for some reason there is that rush you get when you see an Amazon or Nordstrom package on the front stoop. Is it that we think we won something? We somehow managed to order that adorable pair of pants from J. Crew and now they’re here so who’s in charge now? It’s like a mini success story.
The crème de la crème, however, is the unexpected package. It’s like you almost feel a little suspicious. I can’t be the only one who has ever arrived home to an unexpected parcel and immediately looked around as if the sender is watching you from behind the bushes, or I am doing something wrong. I find myself mouthing “thank you” just in case.
Feverishly, you tear the box open and if you are extremely lucky, there will be something edible inside.
This was the case last summer when my dad’s cousin Karen Lehman-Horst sent me and my family a box of what we refer to as “Ohio goodies.”
My grandmother Ruby Nobles was born and raised not far from Amish country in the Buckeye State and whenever she would visit, she would bring home the best Ohio baby Swiss cheese and trail bologna you have ever had. She would dole it out to the family, usually wrapped in nothing but a paper towel or some wax paper.
Anyway, I received a package from cousin Karen and lo and behold it was filled to the brim with the cheeses and sausages I have so inadequately described. We were flabbergasted.
In thanks, my aunts and I (yes, Karen sent enough for all of us) bought her a Coach crossover bag. Honestly, she deserves a full-on Louis Vuitton luggage set for her efforts and thoughtfulness.
About a week later, I got a message over Facebook from Saint Karen. She said she didn’t think she bought the “right” kind of sausage so she insisted on sending another delivery. I won’t complain. She said it would be going out that day via the postal service.
Time went on and we didn’t see anything. The Nevada City Post Office was so patient and helpful, but alas they could not find the package we were salivating over. To this day, I haven’t seen that box, but I hope whoever ended up with it enjoyed it as much as my family would. (I am in no way blaming the post office, things happen.)
I guess my point is: like many facets of life, mail can be really good or really bad. Inevitably we are forced to deal with things like bills and reminders, when all we really want to do is open up an unexpected package to find some good food. Is that too much to ask?
Anyway my mailing address is … just kidding! But I do love See’s Nuts & Chews and Sephora gift cards. Wink wink.
Stay healthy and warm and happy. Go Niners! And aloha to you all …