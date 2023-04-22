I have written many times about my grandmother Ruby and the impact she had on my life and the selfless ways she served the people of Nevada City. However I have rarely touched on some of the other people in my life who left their own footprint on the area.
For example, my step-grandfather Willard Rose was a well-known man about town. He was the second husband to my grandmother, Margaret Helen, and he was the manager of the Bank of America when it opened on Union Street in downtown Nevada City.
A reader, Anita Daniels, recently wrote me and shared a few things about Willard, who I never knew. She told me they all called him “Mr. Rose” and she said that he was like a father to her.
“I joined Bank of America at the Nevada City branch on Broad Street in 1962. I could go on and on about stories there. Mr. Rose ran a ‘tight ship.’ We girls could not wear slacks, our skirts could not be shorter than our knees.”
She continued: “In August of 1970, we moved into a beautiful new building on Commercial Street (now occupied by the County District Attorney). I noticed the other day that the copper roof on that building is now a tarnished brown. I remember machine-gun guards patrolling the route from Broad Street to the new building. It was really a big deal, and the community came out to watch. After our move was completed, there was a big open house and all our customers came to see the beautiful new office, and admire the ornate wrought iron mezzanine, the brick façade and the elaborate amenities.”
Even though I never got to know him, there are little things that “remind” me of Willard. For one thing, his biological granddaughter Monique is my godmother. And whenever I walk past the former bank I look at the trees and wonder what he would say if he could see how much they have grown since he planted them those many years ago.
Another reader, Wally Krill, also wrote in, and used the opportunity to share some memories of his own.
“I remember well your grandmother Ruby...she was everywhere greeting and meeting people,” Krill told me. “In those days it was common to read about ‘visitors in town’ and who they might be visiting or bits of pieces regarding people such as Pete Ingram, Harold Berliner, Downey Clinch, John Sbaffi, John Rankin, Beryl Robinson, Lon Cooper, Stan Halls, Larry Painter, Bob Paine, Robert Wycoff, Lowell Robinson just to name a few of some of the local prominent folks that helped Nevada City be what it is today. There indeed were so many more that shaped Nevada City that time and space cannot begin to count them all and what great contributions they made for this community.”
After receiving Wally’s email, I told my mom about it and she said, “Oh yeah. All those guys used to come into the bank.” (Guess who else worked there?) Over the years, mom has told me so much about the characters who used to go through her teller line. One of them was my dad, so I guess I owe a lot to that little bank.
Along the same lines, this time of year finds the hills flanking Highway 20/49 in Nevada City covered in hearty daffodils. My grandmother Ruby was one of the people who helped plant those bulbs and every time I drive past them I am reminded of how thrilled she would be to see them standing proud each spring.
And finally I would be remiss if I didn’t wish my brother Steve a very Happy Birthday. Sometime in the early 1990s Earth Day became a more relevant holiday of sorts, and my brother was just crushed. So in our family it’s not Earth Day—it’s Steve Day. Happy Birthday to the best brother in the whole world. Without him, I wouldn’t know anything about Zildjians or The Simpsons or the love between siblings, which is one of the most powerful feelings a person can experience.
Aloha, Nevada County. With any luck the spring we have so longed for will stick around for a while.
To contact Staff Writer Jennifer Nobles email jnobles@theunion.com.