I have written many times about my grandmother Ruby and the impact she had on my life and the selfless ways she served the people of Nevada City. However I have rarely touched on some of the other people in my life who left their own footprint on the area.

For example, my step-grandfather Willard Rose was a well-known man about town. He was the second husband to my grandmother, Margaret Helen, and he was the manager of the Bank of America when it opened on Union Street in downtown Nevada City.

