Noble Thoughts: What happens at the lake …

To paraphrase a famous quote from Seinfeld wherein Kramer was referencing a decidedly different occupation, “Have you ever met a taxidermist? Well they usually have a very good sense of humor. You meet a taxidermist at a party, don’t walk away.”

This could not be more true, at least for me.

I met a taxidermist recently. Her name is Sadie and she is from eastern Texas. I could have talked to her all day, inquisitively.

She said that she has taxidermied everything from birds to foxes. In her southern drawl she explained the whole process; the forming of the foam, the stretching of the hide. Everything.

Her latest project involves resurrecting (so to speak) a family member’s dearly departed long-haired Chihuahua. I asked her if people ever placed cameras in the eyes of said objects of taxidermy and she admitted that was the first time she ever heard the idea. Maybe I am a very morbid foreseer. I had more questions than she had time.

I spend the majority of my evenings at the lake. You might think me cranky, but I don’t want to name said lake in an attempt to keep it on the down-low (but who are we kidding)?

Recently I was down there, lying on the beach, when I heard someone yell, “Hey Nobles!”

I didn’t have my glasses on and the yelling party was wearing a hat and sunglasses. They could tell I was having trouble identifying them so announced, “It’s me — Ryan Fellers.”

Ryan and I go way back. We’ve known each other since we were in second grade. He proved himself to be a good friend as we were growing up. We were in many classes together and in high school he was a skilled athlete and entered an R.O.P. program for firefighting.

His education paid off as he went on to become a captain with Chico Fire Department, where he lives with his lovely wife and their son.

It was a pleasant surprise to see him, and it makes my heart sing to know he is doing so well. His family is adorable. His dad, Paul, is an architect in town, and has been written up in many publications such as Sunset magazine.

It seems like every time I go to the lake (which is every evening) I meet someone new and exciting. Perhaps it is my nature but I usually end up talking to people who probably just want to be alone.

Just this week I met a man who is writing a book, a grandmother who is seemingly raising her (redhead) grandchild, a couple from Oakland here to talk about the status of the school over which they preside; it’s incredible. And maybe they don’t want to be left alone after all. There’s something about connecting with people in unexpected ways.

Willie Nobles turns a youthful 77 this weekend. Here, he is doing his favorite thing in his favorite place.



This weekend my dad turns 77. If you see Shotgun, wish him a good one.

Aloha, everyone.

