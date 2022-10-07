Noble Thoughts: They say it’s your birthday

John Taber (left) celebrates his birthday with musician Michael Franti.

Photo: Courtesy John Taber

With no offense, I genuinely don’t understand people who don’t make a big deal out of their birthday. In my opinion it’s kind of like having your own holiday, a day when you can celebrate life and new beginnings with friends and loved ones.

I had a birthday this week and I savored every moment of it. Gazpacho at Tofanelli’s, picking out pumpkins at Green Acres, and chatting with friends over pints and burgers, all under a glorious sunny October day. It doesn’t get much better.

Anyway, in anticipation of my big day I started thinking about what others might think of their own birthdays, and as usual my curiosity got the better of me. I reached out to some friends about town and asked them to share some of their happiest memories from birthdays gone by.

Kay Baker, owner and Funeral Director at Hooper & Weaver Mortuary, shared a gleeful memory of her 50th birthday.

“My all time best birthday was my 50th,” Baker said. “(My husband) Ken had planned a surprise party and you can’t imagine how surprised I was because he had never done anything like that before. We were leaving to go out for dinner when our son Richard called from New York to wish me a happy birthday.

“After dinner we stopped for a drink and the place was filled with friends. It took me a while to realize it was all friends and then I was asked to go into the back room.”

As you can probably predict (but Baker said she didn’t at the time) she was greeted with a resounding “Surprise!” Her children had flown in from their respective locations, including Richard who had placed his earlier call from Factory Street in Nevada City. Richard was accompanied by his wife, Julie, and their then-three-month-old son, Miles.

“I was so happy to be able to hold and hug our first grandchild and have all of our family together,” Baker said.

My cousin Al and I share our day - and Meama’s German chocolate cake- in October 1981.

Photo: Courtesy Ruby Nobles

John Taber, Executive Producer of KVMR’s Celtic Festival, photographer, and local music guru, recalls a special birthday eight years ago, wherein one of his favorite musicians was the first to acknowledge his special day.

“Michael Franti was the first to wish me a Happy Birthday,” Taber said. “That he took the time says a lot about who he is.”

The two snapped a photo together to commemorate the occasion.

Artist and media consultant Sheila Cameron shared the memory of her 40th birthday. With two young children she wanted to take a deserved night off and enjoy herself.

Cameron’s husband, Greg, is and was a sound engineer for the Miners Foundry. Seeking a true celebration she made him promise he wouldn’t book any gigs that weekend. He swore he would keep the weekend free.

“A week before, I learned there was a special show (at the Foundry),” Cameron said. “(I thought) ‘Yeah, right. Aren’t they all special?’”

“Trust me,” her husband replied.

“I did, and it was one of the best nights of my life. When the Red Hot Chili Peppers took the stage, I knew it would be a birthday weekend that would be impossible to beat. Thanks Greg and Miners Foundry for a magical night!”

Mary Ann Boyer with the Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce remembers her 18th birthday as being incredibly special.

“I had just graduated from high school, and was preparing to leave for my first year of college,” said Boyer. “My family lived in Vacaville and a special restaurant in town was the Nut Tree.

“My mother had organized a surprise birthday luncheon for me. When I entered the dining room, my best girlfriends were there to surprise me with birthday gifts, which included many items to make dorm life more pleasurable. Thanks, Mom!”

I think it’s great that each of these stories are focused on the celebrators’ time spent with friends, family, and other loved ones. Notice there is little mention of any extravagant presents, and that all of these contributors were most thrilled by the outpouring of love they received. I guess it’s true; the greatest gifts you can give or receive are love and friendship. With that said, my cup runneth over.

A very special Happy Birthday to my cousin Al Hiscox, who has so generously shared his day with me for the past 44 years.

Aloha, everyone. Have a fun week, and thanks for reading.