In what I can only call fortuitous timing, I recently took a trip to Hawaii. I didn’t know when I made my travel plans five months ago that it would come at the perfect time and offer a respite from the snow, ice, and overall cruddy weather we have been experiencing.
If there is one thing I have learned from being a news reporter it is that everyone—and I mean everyone—has a story. This could not have been more evident than in my travels.
I was transported to the airport by the incomparable Deb Foxen, who provided not only a ride for this anxious freeway driver but pleasant and light-hearted conversation. She was reliable and eased my jangled nerves by arriving on time and making sure I met my flight with plenty of time.
Around six in the morning I was seated in a restaurant in Sacramento’s airport. A few gentlemen were seated next to me. Somehow I started talking with them, and the conversation turned to the outrageous price of a bottle of water to take on the plane. They were headed to Las Vegas for a convention wherein participants were in the boring industry. By that, I mean they bore holes underground for the purpose of implementing telecommunications.
After they polished off their Bloody Marys, the men left as we all wished each other safe travels. A few minutes later I felt someone tap my shoulder. It was one of these men, who presented me with a bottle of Evian, explaining he didn’t want me to have to fork out $5.00 for hydration. What a nice gesture! His name was Giovanni and I hope he and his buddies had a great trip.
On my connecting flight from Maui to Kauai I met a woman whose name I did not gather. She is from Sacramento, and she and her husband were headed to Hanalei. It turns out she lives just a few blocks from my aunt Sonja, and her children went to the same school as my cousins. She was absolutely delightful to speak to on our short jaunt between islands, and carried the most beautiful Prada purse. Whoever she is, I again hope her trip went well.
Once settled in Poipu, I headed to the pool (which, by the way, was voted the number one pool in America by USA Today readers). A gentleman pulled up a chaise next to mine. His nose was coated in zinc oxide, and we began to chat. I informed him that at that moment my backyard was covered in feet of snow, to which he replied, “Are you from the Midwest?” No, I told him. Northern California.
It was at this moment that a few sprinkles of rain began to fall. Nothing major. If you’ve been to Kauai you know that it is par for the course for there to be at least a drizzle, if not a downpour, every once in a while.
The guy exclaimed, “Are you kidding me?! I didn’t come to Kauai for this!” Without hesitation he stood up and left his chair, storming off in disgust. I guess it was his first time.
Another afternoon, I found myself once again lounging by the pool and for some odd reason I asked the couple next to me where they were from. I don’t usually do that, but I suppose it is the reporter in me.
Anyway, the male half-replied that he and his wife are from Meridian, Idaho (not far from my cousin), he was in the Air Force and is currently a pilot for a commercial airline. It was fascinating; I was able to ask him many of the questions I have always been curious about, such as: do you get to take a break? The answer, of course, was yes. That’s what co-pilots are for. He told me he has flown all over the world, including to destinations in Africa, Australia, Japan, and Europe. He said the only place he could think of where he hasn’t flown is India. He flies an Airbus 330 and has complete command of the in-flight crew. I wish I could have recorded our conversation, but that would just be weird.
One other day on the pool deck, I overheard a woman telling her friend that she had just met a little girl around the age of four who is non-verbal. She made references to American Sign Language, which prompted me to ask if she can sign. She said she could get by with the basics, much like myself, and explained that she is a teacher and has had students who relied on signing for communication. She and I ended up signing each other “please” and “thank you” after asking one another to watch our stuff as we went swimming. (Not that I was ever worried; people have better things to do than pilfer a haole’s beach bag.)
The other friends I met were of a more reptilian nature. Aside from roosters and chickens, the island is home to more lizards than you could possibly imagine. I gave each one a name, and am still hopeful that Jeremy, Ray, Buddy, and Michael are still basking in the sunlight and enjoying island life.
Then there’s the not-so-friends. Maybe he is the nicest guy in the world, but one of the men on a lounger not far from mine was sporting his Los Angeles Dodgers t-shirt, loud and proud. An avid Giants fan, I was glad to be sporting my orange and black, representing my boys. (And yay, it’s almost Opening Day!)
My much-belabored point is: everyone has a story if you stop long enough to hear it. Everyone has their pet peeves, their joys and adorations, their hobbies and experiences. Open your eyes and ears and it’s amazing what you will learn.
Aloha, Nevada County. I’m not going to lie: it was painful to board my flight home and return to the tree that fell and punctured my garage, but you know what? I am so grateful and blessed.