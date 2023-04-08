Growing up here I have been witness to a lot of change, naturally. I’ve watched our little town expand into a haven for those seeking natural beauty, when once no one had any clue where Nevada City was on the map. So there are subtle changes I’ve noticed lately.
First of all, have you noticed the change in many local street signs? In downtown Nevada City alone the wooden road signs have taken on a fresh look, replacing the old stencil-like font with a new fancier one. It almost reminds me of Times New Roman.
And even in my neck of the woods it didn’t take me long to pick up that the signs on the county-maintained roads also recently changed font. I have no idea the reasoning behind any of these changes; it just stuck out to me, and I can’t be the only one to make the observation.
Then again some things will seemingly never change. For example, there is a vehicle parked on a Park Avenue, which I pass on my way to and from home. I swear that car has not moved an inch in years. I take that back—I noticed it was gone one day but then the next, there it was, back in its spot where it remains today.
And don’t get me started on the stop signs that have popped up throughout the course of my life. I can’t be the only one who has to slam on the breaks as I approach Spring Street at West Broad. I’ll be honest—that has to be one of the more random stops that has been created and I think I need someone to explain to me the reason it was put there in the first place. I’m pretty sure the “residents” of the Pioneer Cemetery won’t be tearing out of their driveway anytime soon.
There are so many intersections that didn’t even exist when I was growing up. It used to be folks would just cruise on down Broad Street, with no pause at the corner of Pine. Highway 49 at North Bloomfield? There was no light. You just took your chances. These are pre-roundabout days, but they were also the days I would regularly ride on the armrest of the car with no seatbelt. Or hop in the back of the pickup and let the summer air whip my hair around.
On a somewhat different note, I have received at least a couple phone calls or emails from readers correcting my use of the term “Brunswick.” According to these readers, it should be called Glenbrook for a variety of reasons. Perhaps they are correct; all I know is that I have lived here my whole life and not once have I or anyone I know said, “I’m going to Glenbrook.” It’s Brunswick to me and always will be. Just another change I might have to get used to.