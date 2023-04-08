Growing up here I have been witness to a lot of change, naturally. I’ve watched our little town expand into a haven for those seeking natural beauty, when once no one had any clue where Nevada City was on the map. So there are subtle changes I’ve noticed lately.

First of all, have you noticed the change in many local street signs? In downtown Nevada City alone the wooden road signs have taken on a fresh look, replacing the old stencil-like font with a new fancier one. It almost reminds me of Times New Roman.