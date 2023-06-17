Readers are probably tired at this point of reading my rambles about how fun and exciting my job (usually) is, but I thought I would use this column to answer some frequently asked questions I get from strangers, family, and the general public when they find out what I do for a living.
First of all, it’s our duty at The Union first and foremost to relay the most up-to-date, pertinent information we can. Sometimes this can create organized chaos in the newsroom, and sometimes we can kick back with a story a little bit more. You just never know from one minute to the next.
If I have learned one thing it is that many of you like the stories about your neighbors, friends, merchants, and organizations. After all, those are the components that create our community and it is nice to have a break from doom and gloom that can be an unfortunate yet necessary part of reporting the news.
Often people ask me how I write. Some marvel at what I do, and my simple reply is this: I let the subject of the story speak for themselves. Subjects will sometimes come back to me and thank me for writing such a “good story” and I point out to them that all I really did was write it down. It’s their story and you know what? Everybody has one.
I can’t speak for other writers but for me putting together an article is almost like putting a puzzle together. It all has to connect and make sense, and hopefully at the end of the process you can stand back and admire it.
Don’t get me wrong; it’s not all fun and games. When the treacherous storms hit this winter, we didn’t get to sit around and drink hot cocoa and watch reruns of The Office. No, sir. We had to keep our ear to the ground and educate our community on what was happening and—as best we could—when.
Summer rolls around and when we would like to be taking a swim or just enjoying the warm weather we have to be ready to report on fires. It’s a stressful part of the job and luckily we have Elias Funez who does a remarkable job of getting out there and assessing the situation, sharing his experience with readers as it unfolds.
And don’t get me started on the anxiety that comes along with a story you know for sure won’t make everyone happy. It’s inevitable. Not all news is good news. It doesn’t happen all that often, but at the same time it isn’t rare for an unhappy person to make their opinions known directly to me. That’s what we call the freedom of speech, but I am human and sometimes it hurts my feelings.
Then there’s what I can only refer to as The Curse of the Good Idea.
I will be lying in bed at night when an idea will come to me. Sometimes I write the article in my head as I am drifting off, and more often than not I think, “I should write this down.”
But oh my bed is so cozy after a long day and I wouldn’t dare disturb the peace by turning on the lights and scribbling in my journal. Besides, it’s such a great idea how could I possibly forget it?
Oh but I do. More often than not, I do. That wonderful kernel of an idea pops into oblivion never to be retrieved again.
Another question I get is in regards to how quickly I can type. It is, after all, my job. I don’t know the exact answer but I’m pretty fast. Not nearly as fast as one Barbara Blackburn, who in 2005 tested at 212 words per minute, making her the current record holder. I’m fascinated and would love to watch her transcribe.
Not totally related, but kind of: I heard recently that the longest word a person can type with just their left hand on a QWERTY keyboard (following proper typing protocol) is “sweaterdresses.”
Now to completely change the subject, I have decided this summer (and maybe beyond) in each of my Noble Thoughts I am going to feature a VIP—Very Important Pup. I was inspired by the Instagram account The Dogist, though the guy who operates the page has a lot more time than I do to roam around and look for dogs. Luckily they seem to gravitate toward me so I might as well make the most of it.
First up is Sev, a black Labrador retriever who enjoys swimming and chasing Frisbees as most labs do. Sev is (appropriately) seven and a half years old and just moved to the area with his human named Raffie. Welcome, gentlemen!
And with that I bid you aloha, Nevada County. Be safe out there and remember fire season is already upon us. Be prepared and don’t forget, when writing, to