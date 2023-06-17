Readers are probably tired at this point of reading my rambles about how fun and exciting my job (usually) is, but I thought I would use this column to answer some frequently asked questions I get from strangers, family, and the general public when they find out what I do for a living.

First of all, it’s our duty at The Union first and foremost to relay the most up-to-date, pertinent information we can. Sometimes this can create organized chaos in the newsroom, and sometimes we can kick back with a story a little bit more. You just never know from one minute to the next.