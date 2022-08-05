Noble Thoughts: That summer feeling
It’s still a couple weeks away, but I wouldn’t miss the chance to tout the Nevada City Film Festival, now in its 22nd year. A nonprofit organization, the festival showcases an array of films from all over the world, created by upcoming and amazingly talented filmmakers.
The festival takes place — in person, for the first time in two years — Aug. 26-28.
I regularly volunteer for the festival, but give all credit to my friend Jesse Locks, who I consider to be the hardest working woman in show business. As executive director of the fest, she has seen it through a pandemic, and never missed a beat. Yay, Jesse! We’ve come a long way since Lee Street.
As many of you have, I have been enjoying the Nevada City Farmers Market and their amazing art done this year by Kathy Dotson. I have a soft spot in my heart for strawberries and the art this year focuses clearly on that berry of choice. Dotson does a lot of artwork for events around town and deserves a round of applause for her creativity.
I am always an advocate for the libraries, but now there is even more reason to be excited. In addition to the books and DVDs we are used to checking out, local libraries are offering puzzles, bird watching kits, board games, and even a disc golf set. Get ‘em while you can.
Although I am a die-hard Giants fan, I can’t deny that Vin Scully — the longtime announcer for the Los Angeles Dodgers — was a true legend. He passed this week at 94 after a long and fruitful life. So long, Vin, from one redhead to another.
By the by, I am always curious to hear more about what is going on in the community. I know a lot of people, but I can’t be everywhere at once. If you have anything noteworthy you’d like me to write about, I can’t make any promises, but it’s good to have my ear to the ground.
Aloha, Nevada County. Enjoy the summer while we have it.
Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com
Noble Thoughts: That summer feeling
It’s still a couple weeks away, but I wouldn’t miss the chance to tout the Nevada City Film Festival, now in its 22nd year. A nonprofit organization, the festival showcases an array of films from…
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.