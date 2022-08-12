Noble Thoughts: Still a small town

For as long as I can remember, I have been shopping at SPD Market, whether it be the Grass Valley or Nevada City location.

I remember being picked up from Monalee’s Preschool and my mom — who, it never occurred to me, was exhausted after working all day — would take me to SPD, where we inevitably would run into at least one person we knew.

Back then, what is now the customer service/postal desk was manned by Babe Childers. With his slicked hairdo, he would sling everything from Levi’s to Garanimals (remember those?) and basically serve as the steward of the store. At one point they even had a video rental section.

SPD Market in Nevada City has been serving Nevada County since 1959.

Roy Dolan in the butcher department would always hand me a raw hot dog, wrapped in a thin film of paper, which I would devour as my mom made her rounds.

It makes me so happy to see that there are still so many of the familiar faces around there. Jim Abraham recently told me that he has been with SPD for 40 years, and Keneta Dolan Johnson — Roy Dolan’s daughter — is a clerk there is well. Same with Lisa Painter, who went to preschool with my older brother and always greets me with a “Hi, sweetie!”

I guess what I am trying to convey is that although it has grown exponentially, this is still a small town and though things inevitably change, SPD will always be a small-town store. (And only on a rare occasion do I not see someone I know.)

DEATH BECOMES HER

Nevada County has a remarkable resident in Debbie Prisk Olsen, who is general manager of Hooper & Weaver Mortuary in Nevada City, but is a lifelong resident of Grass Valley and still lives in her family home.

When I lived up the block from her, she became a friend, and aside from her kindness and generosity my favorite thing about her is the fact that she has a license plate frame that reads “My Other Car Is A Hearse.”

Debbie Prisk Olsen and friends Tracy Wilkins Harlicker, Cathy Barnes, Terry McMahan, and Don Barnes volunteer at the Watt Park Fire Department Association Frosty Freeze booth at the Nevada County Fair.

If you can be a funeral director with a sense of humor, well, that’s pretty admirable.

Every August, Debbie takes a “staycation” wherein she goes to the fair every day it is open, sometimes two or three times in a day. Now that’s dedication! She also volunteers at the Watt Park Fire District’s glorious Frosty booth and the Grass Valley Fire Department Association’s hot dog booth.

Say “hello” if you see her. You probably already know her anyway.

And a huge shout-out to all the volunteers who work hard to make Treat Street a Nevada County staple.

MY GRANDMOTHER, THE (UNLIKELY) CRIMINAL

My grandmother Ruby, who began this column in the ‘70s, used to take my brother and me to the fairgrounds after the fair was complete and we’d pick some of the famous marigolds. (Do not do this. My grandmother was a little old lady and would not suffer the repercussions of anyone else. Plus, we want the grounds to look stunning for the upcoming Draft Horse Classic. I repeat: do not do this.)

Whatever you do, don't pick the marigolds.

With her Hawaiian background leading the way, we’d make leis out of them and give them to friends and family. It wasn’t until years later that I realized this wasn’t exactly acceptable and have often shared the story with fair personnel, who laugh it off. I can’t imagine doing that now, but Meama had a way of finding the beauty in life and enjoying the little things, even if it meant breaking the rules.

Aloha, as Meama would say.

And don’t pick the marigolds!

Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com