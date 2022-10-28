Noble Thoughts: Something wicked

The one year my mom didn’t make my brother’s costume, but did make my infamous bunny costume.

Photo: Courtesy photo

It’s been established that I love my birthday, and there’s only one other day of the year I love quite as much: Halloween.

Ever since I was a little kid I have loved the idea of getting dressed up and essentially being someone else for a day. All the décor doesn’t hurt either; I am one of those people who can go to the Target seasonal aisle and emerge with arms full of skulls, bats, spiders, etc.

What has been your favorite Halloween costume? When I was three my mom made me a white rabbit costume. I would love something like that now for the simple reason that it was warm, a thick white plush.

I remember lying awake at night listening to my mom’s sewing machine run through the material. The next morning I would wake up to a complete costume, and not just the bunny. Over the years mom transformed me into an alien, a devil (not a far stretch), an elephant, and a clown.

She worked just as hard on my brother Steve’s costumes. When he was seven she sewed him a Gene Simmons costume (you know, the bassist of the band KISS), and when he was in seventh grade she made him a full-blown glow-in-the-dark skeleton costume which she painted by hand. (Nowadays you can find those most anywhere.)

Growing up, my friends and I would trick-or-treat in Nevada City. Not only were the streets easy to traverse but we knew so many of the town’s residents. We’d head out sans parents, usually beginning at the Falconi’s house on Prospect Hill.

Lorre Falconi would make all of us dinner, usually in the form of a warming soup with cheddar-corn muffins. This would help keep off the chill as we roamed the streets, hoping for more Milky Ways but graciously accepting the rare penny or piece of hard candy.

And then there were the little treat bags people would spend time putting together. They usually had a pencil or eraser with some sort of loose candy. I feel like these days that wouldn’t fly with parents, but we sure enjoyed it back then.

Even my border collie Thelma gets into the Halloween spirit.

Photo: Courtesy photo

For his part, Steve would trick-or-treat with his own friends, and they usually walked all over Banner Mountain. He would come home with literal pillowcases full of candy. We would dump out both of our hauls on the living room floor and separate them into neat little piles. Kit Kats, Snickers, Dots, Reese’s; we each had our own organizational system.

Later in life Halloween took on a new angle. Too old to trick-or-treat, I had to find other ways to celebrate. One that stands out is the year my roommates, a group of friends, and I each went as a different version of Madonna. I’m still proud of that idea.

For those of you who share my penchant for all things creepy, the Miners Foundry will be hosting The Menagerie Oddities & Curiosities Market which promises — among other things — strange home décor, bugs, bones, jewelry, medical specimens, and all kinds of “weird delights.”

The event will also include a lecture by Dr. Paul Koudounaris, the photographer and author of Heavenly Memento Mori and A Cat’s Tale.

Taxidermy and Beetle Pinning classes will be offered throughout the day.

And don’t forget about your loved ones who have left us. The Mexican market El Barrio in Grass Valley is hosting a Dia de los Muertos gathering and procession on November 1 from 3 to 5 p.m. The traditional Mexican “Day of the Dead” observance honors ancestors and friends, and the community is invited to participate.

No month or season would be complete without the most festive decorators in town, Jim and Debbie Luckenbill. No matter the holiday, their Nevada City house is always a photo-worthy celebration of whatever is coming up. This month it has been a spooky ghost, a big bright pumpkin, and of course strings of orange lights. Keep up the good work, Luckenbills! Your festive spirit does not go unnoticed.

Whatever you do this weekend, be safe and have fun — not just on Halloween but always.

Happy Haunting, Nevada County! Aloha-ha-ha-ha-ha.