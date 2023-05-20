As we enter graduation season I am reminded of the thrill I felt during the last days of the school year, especially in years when I was ascending to another level. I can still feel the excitement and the anticipation of the impending summer and what might lie ahead.
I especially have fond memories of my last days at Nevada Union. We had completed our Senior Projects, we had ordered our caps and gowns, and even participated in the honored tradition of Senior Ditch Day. (Our English teacher Butch Ellis caught onto our antics and prank called me and all the people who attended my Ditch Day sleepover, threatening discipline. We realized who it was we were dealing with and had a good laugh about it.)
On the morning of graduation we all filed into Hooper Stadium and basked in the hot sun for the next couple hours. Luckily for me, when I strode across the stage to receive that coveted piece of velum, Carolyn Pollock was on the giving end as a member of the Nevada Joint Union High School school board.
This was momentous because Carolyn was my mom’s best friend. Carolyn and mom met when they worked together for Nevada County Social Services when it was still in the HEW Building on Willow Valley Road. One day in 1978, mom wasn’t feeling well so Carolyn suggested she take a pregnancy test. And guess what? Mom was indeed pregnant and months later would give birth to yours truly.
So, it was really special to receive my diploma from her.
In the (many) years since graduating high school I have also earned two degrees and was somewhat let down when I graduated from Portland State University and had never met the man who passed me my diploma.
I have, however, had a bit more life experience and even though I still often feel like a teenager I penned some words of wisdom a few years ago. I have added a bit to these, but here you have it: my advice for this and every year’s graduating class:
Nothing is permanent. Nothing. Remember this in both the good and bad moments of your life.
Your parents—if you are lucky enough to still have them—love you and want what’s best for you. Don’t spend a minute of your time wondering if that’s true.
It’s okay to feel like you’re having a breakdown or just don’t feel like yourself. There are people out there to help. It doesn’t make you any less of a person.
Drink more water. Trust me.
Take more mental snapshots. You’ll never lose them in the cloud and chances are they will invoke a more powerful memory than digital.
Learn how to cook, even it it’s only one thing well. You’ll never be hungry (or lonely, if all goes well).
Tell your siblings you love them. They’re more closely related to you than anyone in the world.
If you can, hang out with your grandmother in the kitchen as she cooks. Have her explain what she’s doing, and pay attention. You won’t regret it.
Be good to yourself and those around you. People can be infuriating but remember they are on their own journey. Trying to change them is usually an exercise in futility.
Do what brings you joy. Not passing joy, but the kind that is deep and sustainable.
Never forget where you came from. There truly is no place like home.
I know it might seem kind of scary, but go ahead and take that leap and show the world what you’ve got! Our eyes are on you. Now go forth and prosper.
Congratulations to all the classes of 2023. Aloha, Nevada County, and don’t forget about the teachers who led you where you are today.