My mom’s best friend Carolyn Pollock was there to give me my diploma when I graduated from Nevada Union High School. Carolyn was always the person I would call if I needed something and couldn’t get a hold of my mom (this was long before cell phones). She was a huge part of my life and I still miss her every day.

 Photo courtesy Jennifer Nobles

As we enter graduation season I am reminded of the thrill I felt during the last days of the school year, especially in years when I was ascending to another level. I can still feel the excitement and the anticipation of the impending summer and what might lie ahead.

I especially have fond memories of my last days at Nevada Union. We had completed our Senior Projects, we had ordered our caps and gowns, and even participated in the honored tradition of Senior Ditch Day. (Our English teacher Butch Ellis caught onto our antics and prank called me and all the people who attended my Ditch Day sleepover, threatening discipline. We realized who it was we were dealing with and had a good laugh about it.)