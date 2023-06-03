Ah, childhood summer days spent at Pioneer Park. It seems like we were always there for one reason or another.

I think my first memories of the park are from the playground on the same level as the swimming pool (we will get to that). I remember so clearly the backs of my thighs burning as I ascended that big metal twisty slide. It was worth it every time. We would push back and forward on the swing set, kicking up dust underneath our feet as we went to push off and, eventually, slow down. In the interim we would see how high we could go. Might we be able to rotate all the way around? Luckily we never found out.