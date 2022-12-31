I have had a lot of fun reminiscing on some past (and current) businesses within our wonderful little area, but realized there are a number who weren’t included simply because of their locations. Judging by the feedback I have received, I am not the only one who appreciates a trip down memory lane.
I’ve already covered the main areas in town—Nevada City, Grass Valley, and Brunswick. However I thought it might be fun to go back in time to some of the businesses that were (are) a little more off the beaten path.
One of the first destinations I can think of is Wang’s Chinese Restaurant, which was located at the corner of Bitney Springs and Rough & Ready Highway. It’s a most unlikely spot to open a restaurant, but that was part of its charm.
Wang’s was owned and operated by (of course) the Wang family. Their son, George, became a friend of mine and lives in Portland, Oregon. When I was living there I would see him around occasionally. George is a great guy and has one of the most infectious laughs I have ever heard. Believe me, if you could make him laugh it would be well worth the effort.
Anyway, Wang’s had great Chinese food and when they decided to close they still had possession of the building. Naturally, George and friends like Emile Janicot seized the opportunity to put on a few punk rock shows in the space. I mean, why not?
Speaking of Chinese food, out on Highway 174 was The Dragon Seed. It was right at the Y. My memories of it are fairly vague, but one detail stands out to me in particular: I am quite sure that was the first time I had fried rice and that is a love affair that has not ended.
The dining room at Dragon Seed, as I recall, was dimply lit and I have a vivid memory of shoveling the rice into my mouth as quickly as I could. It was a destination, for sure.
Keeping with the “what a weird place to have a restaurant” theme, remember Sutter’s Mill? It was located on Highway 49, across the road but not far from the Golden Chain. My memories of it are even more vague, but I recall my friend/teacher’s aide Mary Jane Parker worked there on weekends. For me, it had that “mom and dad date night” vibe.
Similarly, there was Dingus McGee’s which in the 1980s was located just off of Highway 80 in Colfax. Eventually they moved to Auburn, but now—according to Google—they are permanently closed.
Dingus was the place my mom and dad would go to on a really fancy night. My pops would eat as much alligator as he could. A number of career waiters and waitresses I know worked for them early in their careers.
Moving right along, it’s not a restaurant but many may recall the LaBarr Meadows Roller Rink which was close to the Y on La Barr Meadows Road. Legend has it that the rink was originally a dance hall in the 1950s before being transformed into a rink where skaters would make laps while listening to the hottest music of the day. The skater’s paradise burned down some time in the late ‘70s or early ‘80s. (If anyone remembers accurately, please let me know.)
Although it isn’t much of a blast too far in the past, who can forget Dupre’s? It too was in an unlikely location, but their bread was some of the best I have ever eaten. (Aside from Rivers Rising Bakery, which is usually found at farmers markets throughout town. I don’t know how that gal learned to make bread but hers is incredible!)
Dupre’s always had such tasty delights; my extended family became well familiar with their cinnamon pull-apart loaf, as well as their delicious rolls. Come back, Dupre’s!
Out on what was then called the Marysville Highway was the Midget Kitchen. I have had a number of readers reach out to me about the place that served “home cooking” and proudly boasted that they made their own pies. Un-PC name aside, I have to be honest in that I remember the name but don’t remember going there. There is little information to be found on the internet about it, so if anyone has any vivid memories please feel free to share with me.
I know there are probably a lot more places I could revisit with you (and they will surely come to me after I submit this article) but I would love to hear from you, dear readers.
It’s been quite a year so congratulate yourself on making it through. Remember to be kind to yourself and everyone else; you never know the journey a person has been on.
Thank you for allowing me to keep my Meama’s spirit alive with this column. I always say: I am a proud native of Nevada County and wouldn’t change that for the world.
So aloha, Happy New Year, and thanks for riding along with me.
To contact Staff Writer Jennifer Nobles email jnobles@theunion.com, or call 530-477-4232.