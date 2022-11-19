Noble Thoughts: Now be sweet!

My grandparents' house where we spent a majority of our Thanksgivings.

Photo: Courtesy photo

I’ve always thought Thanksgiving was such an underrated holiday.

I mean, who can complain about a day where no gifts need to be exchanged? There is no need to get dressed up. Aside from the person or people responsible for cooking the meal, most everyone can enjoy the day and their only real obligation is to eat, drink, and be merry.

My family has few maintained traditions but one of them lies in the presence (or not) of ambrosia salad. One of my family members—who shall not be named—garnered quite the reputation for her consistent presentation of the salad that contains marshmallows, sour cream , coconut, and mandarin oranges. This poor woman was teased so mercilessly by my extended family that she flat-out refused to make it ever again. I can only imagine her thought was, “They’ll be sorry.”

As many of you know my grandmother Ruby Nobles started this column in the 1970s and it wouldn’t be right if I didn’t mention her in my column before Thanksgiving. Meama, as we called her, would work tirelessly on our family’s Thanksgiving dinner but that didn’t stop us all from arguing over the divisive factors of the holiday—white or dark meat? Jellied or whole cranberries? Mashed potatoes or sweet potatoes (and if you sit on the side of the latter, do you include marshmallows)?

For me personally I have always been asked to provide the green salad for Thanksgiving which leads me to ponder two questions. First, does anyone eat green salad on Thanksgiving? And second, do my friends and family think me that bad a cook if they are asking me to make a salad? It turns out I am pretty adept in the kitchen, but I am perpetually asked to make the salad (and not of the ambrosia style).

One Thanksgiving my family traveled down to Pomona, California as it was not only Thanksgiving but my aunt Rebecca was getting married. On the day of the big feast I snuck into the dining room where a large, magnificent cake was waiting for the guests. With help from my Cabbage Patch Kids miniature and her tiny little spoon I drug the utensil through the cake’s frosting and took a tiny but satisfying bite.

Little did I know someone was watching me and ready to humiliate me for what I thought were my stealth moves. Caught red handed, I spun around and was mortified that someone had seen me commit this sweet crime. Obviously it has not left my mind. Busted.

I am sure I am not alone in pointing out that one of the greatest episodes of Thanksgiving television is the classic “WKRP In Cincinnati” titled “Turkey Drop” wherein, after a failed stunt involving turkeys being dropped from a plane, the station’s manager Arthur Carlson said: “God as my witness, I thought turkeys could fly.”

This is closely followed by the 1986 episode of “Cheers” called “Thanksgiving Orphans” where the group from the bar where everybody knows your name spends the day together with puny results. The turkey takes forever to cook, the gravy has a skin so thick “you could walk across it” (according to Carla), and the evening ends with a torrential food fight. It makes you grateful for the holidays you thought were bad but were pretty okay.

Here’s where I will come in handy: I have what I consider to be the two best recipes for Thanksgiving leftovers.

First, I fortuitously found the recipe of all recipes on the back of a jar of Best Foods mayonnaise. It is basically everything you enjoy about your traditional Thanksgiving meal all in a glorious casserole-type dish. I’m talking stuffing, turkey, potatoes, cheese, cranberries and more! Just go to bestfoods.com for the recipe. (And if you don’t eat meat or have food or allergen sensitivities, there are plenty of options.)

Second, a couple years ago after hosting my Friendsgiving I found myself with more turkey than seemed sensible. So what did I do? I made pho. In case you haven’t been introduced to the delightful Vietnamese soup called pho (pronounced FUH), it is a meaty, brothy, herby bowl of delight and using your leftover turkey you can take it to new heights. I believe the recipe I used was from the New York Times, but you can investigate.

I am genuinely curious to hear what all of you will be doing for Thanksgiving, even if it means you don’t choose to celebrate. As for me? I will appreciate a day off and a meal shared with loved ones. And I will forever miss the rolls my grandmother made in the same old pan every year; I never got the recipe because there wasn’t one. She used coffee mugs as measuring cups, and I think there was something extra in all of her dishes. I think that thing was love.

As Meama would say, “Now be sweet!” Happy Thanksgiving if you choose to celebrate, and if you don’t: blessings and aloha to you as well.