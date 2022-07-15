Noble Thoughts: Lots of support for Anew Day

On July 8, local counseling service Anew Day hosted their annual fundraiser in the form of a barbecue at Twin Cities Church. Executive Director Tricia Johnson said that the organization raised about $60,000.

The funds will be used for operational costs, but what is impressive to me is that it will also allow them to offer free therapy services for any active first responder.

Anew Day raised $60,000 in their annual fundraiser.



Of course, they also offer low cost and free counseling to anyone who needs it, and Johnson said that for the first time since the pandemic they no longer have a waiting list. During the height of the pandemic, some patients would have to wait for three to four months.

“I want the community to know that we have appointments available,” Johnson said. “People just need to talk sometimes. If you’re struggling or just need to vent, we’ll listen without judgment.”

BOOK WORM

In my efforts to learn more about local road names (stay tuned) I visited the Doris Foley Historical Library in Nevada City. Growing up, this was our main library, which seems almost comical now considering its size. As soon as I walked in I smelled that familiar old book smell and knew I was in for a treat.

The main librarian there, Laura Pappani, is an absolute gem. Without hesitating she knew exactly which shelves to visit to find what I was looking for. Her knowledge of the library is nothing short of extraordinary. I don’t know if she has a photographic memory or has just spent so many hours within those walls that she has them all memorized.

The Foley Library houses treasure, and Librarian Laura Pappani knows exactly where to find it.



The Foley Library is a unique entity in our community. It is filled with information dating back to the area’s early recorded days, and it is fascinating.

If you are new to the community, I would highly suggest a trip there to learn more about the history of Nevada County and the people and places that make it such a special place. Laura will be there to help you.

NOT GOODBYE, JUST SEE YOU LATER

Even though I wrote an article about him earlier in the week I would be remiss if I didn’t doff my cap to Mikail Graham. He will be missed as much for his friendship as his contributions to our community and to the arts.

I will always think of him as “Mr. Nevada City,” striding up Broad Street in his beret when I was a kid.

As I took my nightly swim in the lake on Tuesday evening, I did so with him in mind. I thank his loved ones for being so generous with their time and sharing of fond memories. Swim free, Mikail.

With much aloha…

Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com.