Noble Thoughts: Life is a highway

Plenty of vehicles have been out over the holiday season as shoppers make their way through town. Patience is always necessary when navigating roads, especially during these busy days.

I am assuming that many of you experience low-grade road rage, at least occasionally. It seems like you can go months in peace but then there’s that one person who cuts you off unnecessarily or is obviously so impatient, their time automatically becomes more precious that yours. Ugh.

Case in point: I was driving in downtown Grass Valley today, minding my own business, when a person tried to exit the South Church Street parking lot ahead of me driving up the street. By instinct, I pointed at this person and said, “Don’t even think about it.” There was no one behind me; there was no need for their urgency.

In turn this person decided to give me the one-finger salute as if I had done something wrong. I mean, that finger was a-waving.

I understand this person had likely had a rough afternoon and I assume they had been out shopping for the holidays. It can be a stressful time and our nerves can get a bit jangled. Add traffic to the mix and an abundance of cars navigating the roadways and it can make for a stressful situation.

Speaking of cars, I have been thinking a lot about my own lately. Last month while driving what feels like eight million miles to my home I had a scare when I hit a deer. I have eaten my fair share of venison in my life but that doesn’t mean I am okay with hitting some poor little doe who is just trying to survive.

Much to my surprise, I could see in my rear-view mirror that she continued her journey across the road. I pray she wasn’t putting on a show for me. Upon returning home I looked at my bumper and didn’t like what I saw. It was gnarled; I considered that maybe my little doe friend took a harder hit than I had thought.

I went to my parents’ house and my mom looked at said bumper and immediately said: “That’s not from a deer. Someone hit you.” I am embarrassed that it took mi madre to point out there was no way the poor deer could have created an indention like that. Wherever she is I hope she’s okay.

I have often written about my grandmother Ruby Nobles, who began this column in the 1970s. Her history with cars is not much better than mine. She once owned a blue Ford Maverick which had a bumper sticker that read “Thank you for not laughing at my car.”

When I was a baby my mom was at her wit’s end, as I apparently was crying and fussing incessantly. After calling Meama (Ruby) my mom was surprised to see her mother-in-law pull up the driveway and haul a rocking chair out of the back of her Maverick. That little old lady dragged the chair in, snuggled me up to her and rocked. It was enough to do the trick.

My sweet Meama (Ruby Nobles) who surprisingly drove like a speed demon. I shudder to think of the possibility she left something—or someone—in her wake. Once she moved to Honolulu, the roads of Nevada County were probably a bit safer.

Another time, Meama took my cousins Matthew and Alynn Hiscox on a trip. While on Interstate 5, the trio were pulled over. The highway patrol officer approached the window and asked my grandmother if she was okay. He said her car was swerving, so he asked if she had been drinking.

It turned out she was blaring classical music on the radio and was “conducting” the orchestra with her index fingers. The motion caused her to weave a little on the road. (Little did the officer know that she had only purchased one bottle of alcohol in her entire life — a bottle of brandy she used strictly for rubbing on the fruit cakes she’d make for the holidays.)

Where I am going with this is: be nice on the road. Be safe. Feel free to conduct your own orchestra, just do so with others’ safety in mind.

I am genuinely so curious to hear from you about your first car, your favorite car memories (keep it clean), and maybe even your biggest pet peeves. For me? I can’t stand when people are exiting a driveway or road and pull out in front of you, then you look in your rear-view mirror and there is literally no one there. Why pull out in front of me when there’s no one behind me? Or wait—maybe it’s when someone at an opposing stop sign just sits there and waves you through even though they reached a stop first.

I hope you all had a great holiday and I wish you a wonderful 2023. Aloha. And use your turn signal.

