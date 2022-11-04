Noble Thoughts: Just one of the guys

Mike Frey (from left), Billy Kemmer, Steve Nobles, and Jeff Borkgren remain great friends after meeting as kids in Nevada County.

Photo: Courtesy photo

At my best friend’s wedding I made a speech about how she was the sister I never had—literally. I grew up with all boys. I am the only girl out of all my cousins, I have nothing but brothers, and up until a certain point all of our dogs were boys. I was also the only redhead in my family so that made things…interesting.

My cousin Alynn once told me that my grandmother’s red shag carpeting had previously been white until they rubbed my scarlet locks against it, creating a crimson hue. Real funny.

However I somehow developed a deep fondness for boys and men, and not in the Blanche Devereaux way. I think it is absolutely ridiculous to think that men and women can’t be just friends, and I have dozens of examples to prove it.

The boys (sorry, men) that have come into my life have proven to be some of the best friends I have ever had, and some of them will be in town this weekend for the Nevada Union Class of 1992 reunion, including my brother and the men I formerly referred to as creeps who have become dear friends.

Will Robertson has always given me a hard time, in the most loving way. He and my brother Steve have been friends since third grade and have one of many commonalities in that they were in Jim Layton’s fourth grade class at Deer Creek. They have served in each other’s weddings, they work together, and they play in a band together in Portland called Honey Wars. Will’s family is heavily involved in the arts in Nevada County, and his sister Cassie plays a key role at local organization Bright Futures for Youth.

Billy Kemmer has come a long way. As a kid, I always thought him to be a long-haired metal head who rarely spoke but when he did made a huge impact. Thirty years later I have seen what a strong mind and conviction he possesses, as he has created a most wonderful life with his wife and children. He serves his community with an honest and generous heart. He continues to play music to this day and I will always be grateful for the time when I was in eighth grade and another kid visiting my house tried to literally shake me upside down in hopes that money would fall out of my Guess jeans pockets. Billy stood up for me.

Jacob Winnett was my brother’s friend and classmate since I believe the fifth grade. The two tallest kids in their class, he and Steve bonded effortlessly. They built skate ramps, formed a couple of fantastic punk bands, and truly were just an inseparable pair. Jake now lives in southern California but occasionally makes the trek back to his old stomping grounds. I am beyond excited to think that I may see him this weekend.

Jake Winnett and me on a happenstance meeting in Portland, 2014.

Photo: Courtesy photo

And Mike Frey. Oh, Mike Frey. Mike is one of my brother’s friends who became my friend and long story short he is a remarkable human being. I am so proud of him; he is an accomplished guitar tech and has worked for artists like Foo Fighters, My Chemical Romance, and many more. He’s the guy who sends me photos from backstage at Saturday Night Live, a dedicated friend who sings the gospel of remaining true and appreciating those you love. I think his touring schedule prevents him from being here this weekend but you never know when a surprise may occur.

Jeff Borkgren was the dark horse in that if you would have told me 30 years ago he would prove to be the sturdy, loyal friend he is today I probably wouldn’t have believed you. A fantastic musician, Jeff has a curious brain and basks in the wonderful things life has to offer. Always traveling, Jeff likes the good things in life, from a drink on the beach to a day spent on the back nine with friends. A solid dude.

And these are just some of the wonderful men I have met and who are part of the class of ‘92.

For those of you who are celebrating your reunion with the class of 1992 this weekend: hurrah!

Otherwise this is dedicated to all my guy friends and all of my brother’s friends who not only were nice to me but helped create lasting friendships.

Enjoy your weekend, Nevada County. Call your best guy friend. I bet he’d love to hear from you.