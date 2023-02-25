Well, I had a little accident.
During the cold winter days and nights I love to fill a hot water bottle with boiling water, even though it specifically warns you not to, and let it help warm me up. I’ve done this hundreds, if not thousands, of times without event.
Until a month ago. The pan I usually use to heat up water was in use, so I used another one that was available. If I could go back in time I would have forgone the hot water bottle that night. Instead, the still-boiling water lapped up out of the rim and spilled across my left hand. (The one small miracle: I’m a righty.)
I did what anyone would likely do; I immediately placed it under cool running water. In retrospect, I shouldn’t have placed that bag of frozen peas on my hand but it was soothing at the time. I went to bed with a tiny blister, satisfied with my home treatment.
The next morning I woke up and couldn’t believe my eyes. That little faint blister had grown overnight into a blood blister the size of a walnut. I had to do a double-take.
After conferring with my family “doctor” (my mother, who can pull up WebMD faster than Quick Draw McGraw) and, with help from her friend Karen (an actual public health nurse), we determined the blister would go down on its own and eventually drain. I felt uneasy at best, but this was the course of action I would commit to.
Not for long. At almost the same time my mom and I called each other and realized it probably wouldn’t be the worst idea to visit urgent care for an in-person opinion. Off we went.
When I arrived at Western Sierra Medical Clinic, I was mercifully the only patient in there. As soon as I walked in the nurse stared in horror at the abscess on the webbing between my thumb and forefinger.
“I’ve never seen anything like that,” she said, unable to look away.
Then the doctor came in and expressed a similar sentiment. After some hesitance, it was determined the blister would have to be lanced and I would be given a tetanus shot.
I’ll spare you the details, but it turned out to be the best decision we could have made. So helpful was Dr. Diana, I felt inspired to write her a thank you, so I hope this gratitude note will express how much I appreciate her professionalism and care.
I also found this a great opportunity to remind people to listen to your gut, and for crying out loud don’t pour boiling water in your hot water bottle. For the record, I bought a new teapot a few days later. I am still scared to use it.
Aloha, and be safe everyone. And again, thank you Dr. Diana and your wonderful nurse and staff at Western Sierra.
To contact Staff Writer Jennifer Nobles email jnobles@theunion.com, or call 530-477-4232.