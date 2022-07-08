Noble Thoughts: Home sweet home

I had the pleasure of speaking for a while with Bill Falconi this week.

Bill is a Nevada City native and has enjoyed a long career as city engineer for Nevada City. He retired only to be lured back. I can only surmise, but I guess he was asked back for his expertise and acute knowledge of all things Nevada City. I suspect it also had to do with his passion for the town and his desire to continue doing what he can to employ his vast knowledge.

Falconi served as grand marshal of the annual Fourth of July parade, a designation he said was an honor.

“It’s an honor. There’s no doubt about it,” Falconi said. “It’s an honor to be a part of the fabric of the city. It really is. I never aspired to be this but it happens.”

Falconi has had a career with Nevada City for 50 years. After sorta retiring, he is now a special consultant and gives advice on “whatever is necessary.”

In his teen years Falconi worked for John Sbaffi, who owned Plaza Grocery, which was in the space where Lefty’s Grill is now. (Sbaffi was also my parents’ landlord when they had their first house together.)

Bill deserves an entire story dedicated to him and one of these days I will get to that. He is respected and his knowledge of our town unprecedented. If you ever see him walking around downtown sporting his signature Panama hat, give him a wave.

PITACO NIGHT

It might be at my own personal disadvantage to do so, but I have to share that Cirino’s has resurrected its Pitaco Nights.

What is a Pitaco? Well, it’s an almost indescribable pocket of delight served two nights a week at Cirino’s on Main Street, offered in limited numbers (and believe me: they sell out). It’s essentially a white fish taco served on pita bread adorned with cabbage and what I can only describe as a Mediterranean salsa. I just enjoyed my first one in over two years, and I swear I sighed and maybe even moaned.

Cirino’s was closed for nearly two years due to the pandemic, but now they are back at it, and I couldn’t be more pleased (although it was more convenient when I lived two blocks away).

Fun fact: Jerry Cirino built the house I was born and raised in and where my parents still reside. They have remodeled as our family has grown, but there it still stands. Bet you didn’t know Jerry could build a house!

LET’S BE FAIR

I think the impetus to do so stems from my grandmother, but since I have moved back home from Oregon I have been really into submitting an entry into one of the many categories at the Nevada County Fair.

I never win, and honestly I don’t really intend to.

It’s just the fun of participating in a community event. I encourage all of you to find a category that suits you and do your best.

And with that: aloha.

Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com.

Cirino’s famous Pitaco. Jennifer Nobles



Fair time is almost here. Submit your entries soon, in categories from canned fruit to artwork.

