I often say that my favorite part of my job is just talking to people, learning more about who they are and where they are from. I will continue to repeat myself: everyone has a story.
However, when I interview someone I can’t always include everything the subject says. Writing an article is not unlike editing a movie—you sometimes have to cut things out for the sake of brevity, or to keep the content consistent.
Lately I feel like I have had the pleasure of speaking with so many talented women, and could not always include their entire story. So I am using my column today to share with you some of the additional material that was edited out of these stories. (And yes, I am highlighting women because, you know, ladies are pretty awesome.)
I was so thrilled to speak with legendary comedian Paula Poundstone. I feel like I have been watching her stand-up my entire life, so it was borderline surreal to have her on the other end of my Zoom call. She casually munched on some Ruffles potato chips and drank a diet Pepsi while answering my inquiries.
While we were chatting I could see what appeared to be a life-size cutout of Lucile Ball and Desi Arnaz behind her. After a while, she told me it was actually a bench, and Lucy and Desi were painted on the back of it. It was amazing!
She also told me the history behind the famous suits she prefers to wear on stage.
“I did a job wherein I was hooked up with a wardrobe person,” Poundstone said. “I happened to mention to her that I like Zoot suits. So she took me to a place and I tried one on and it was way too boxy; too square. I was like, well that’s too bad. And (the stylist) was like, no no no. We can work with it. So she made her own pattern and we went for a suit that fit me better. I have several suits. I don’t shop in stores anymore. I get a lot of people on the street saying I look like Beetlejuice.”
You may remember that I recently interviewed Lexie Alford for the second time. The first time was about five years ago, when she was 13 countries away from having visited every nation on Earth. This time when we spoke she was able to tell me about how she finished her journey, earning herself a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records as the youngest person ever to have visited every country. Now she is preparing to drive a Ford electric vehicle to circumnavigate the globe. (Girl has ambition.)
Alford was only granted the record after bending over backward to prove to Guinness that she had indeed completed her travels.
“I submitted nearly 7,000 pages of documentation in chronological order to break the record,” Alford said. “It’s basically like (getting) my PhD, or my thesis.
“The rulebook for this record is huge,” she continued. “One of the rules was that at no point in my travels could I be in a private vehicle. So I couldn’t drive a vehicle and I also couldn’t be in private transportation. A friend had taken me across the border from South Africa to Mozambique and because it wasn’t a public form of transportation they disqualified my entry into that country. Even though I had all the passport stamps, the videos.
“So they didn’t disqualify me, they just disqualified that specific entry because I wasn’t the person in control of the vehicle.”
Needless to say, she got a “do-over” for her entry into Mozambique and went on to beat the record. Now on to the next one for Ms. Alford!
Beth Stelling, another comedian, was a blast to talk to. She immediately made me feel comfortable, partially because she was so casual. Her Zoom was acting up so we had to email each other a couple times until we got it all situated. We had never met but ended up talking about fairly personal things, things you don’t commonly share with a stranger.
Stelling and I chatted as she was preparing to visit Nevada City as part of the Nevada City Film Festival’s Comedy Night series. She was warm and funny and real. And she was not shy when speaking of her place as a woman in comedy.
“Women get such a bad rap for talking about sex and relationships,” said Stelling. “You see it in the comments still: ‘Oh, women all they do is talk about sex.’ You go see a lineup and it’s five men and two women. One woman eats it; she’s terrible, she talks graphically about sex…You see one dude kill afterward, doing the same thing he’s done for 10 years. You see two of the other guys be mediocre and the girl was okay. But you don’t leave there thinking men aren’t funny even though most of them weren’t.
“It’s tough and it’s an uphill battle…I realized I am not going to limit myself material-wise anymore. So I will talk about whatever I want.”
Speaking of awesome women, my friend Debbie Prisk sent me a photo last night of the Grass Valley Ladies Relief Society, who met at Prisk’s house. The society is in charge of the Donation Day parade each year, and meet monthly.
“We want people to know we work on this year round,” said Prisk, “not just one day a year.” Hooray for the Ladies Relief Society and their hard work!
Debbie always has my back; she sends me tips and is an avid reader. (She also makes really good homemade ice cream and chocolate chip cookie dough truffles. And zucchini bread. I miss being her neighbor.)
This wouldn’t be complete unless I mentioned the most fabulous women of all: our mothers! Next weekend is that one paltry day a year when we pay tribute to the women who guided us and shaped us, supported us and challenged us, loved us and would do anything for us. Whether your mom is still with us physically or if you are celebrating an angel, Mother’s Day should be every day. Happy Day to all of you amazing, selfless women who have the ultimate job and perform it with grace.
Aloha, Nevada County. Be sure to go see the Crystal Hermitage Gardens if you can. It is an experience unlike any other. Now bring on spring…