This time of year I can’t help but be reminded of the passing of my friend/colleague Mikail Graham one year ago. I couldn’t forget that day if I tried; I maintain that the story of his passing was one of the most difficult articles I’ve ever had to write, and I really had no say in the matter.

Here Mikail was, fresh from passing over, and it was my duty to call his loved ones to get their reactions, as if they would be unpredictable.