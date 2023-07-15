This time of year I can’t help but be reminded of the passing of my friend/colleague Mikail Graham one year ago. I couldn’t forget that day if I tried; I maintain that the story of his passing was one of the most difficult articles I’ve ever had to write, and I really had no say in the matter.
Here Mikail was, fresh from passing over, and it was my duty to call his loved ones to get their reactions, as if they would be unpredictable.
Mikail was a huge part of the community and his passing was somewhat sudden, and certainly touched a lot of people. I remember making a call to a woman who I had never met named Melanie. I was given her contact as someone who might want to speak of Mikail’s character and impact he made on her life as well as so many others. I was devastated (though not surprised) when she essentially told me I had awful timing. I felt terrible. It didn’t take long for me to realize how many lives he impacted in one way or another, and all the people I was reaching out to were understandably upset.
However, in a show of community and love, these people got back to me and sang the praises of their recently departed friend. I could not have been more grateful. I feel like any reporter will tell you that stories of a person’s death are always the most difficult. The people with whom you should speak are in mourning, and more often than not, don’t want to chat with some silly redhead from the newspaper. I’m forever grateful to each and every one of them.
I was blessed that Melanie showed me kindness through her and my tears. Eventually we figured out that she works with my brother for a local company and we became fast friends. Her love for Mikail, her friends, the Earth, and our community could not be more apparent. Today she sent me a message that basically said, “I’m glad we met.” It reminded me that life is not only brief, but funny in that way that you meet people under strange circumstances; in this case, Melanie. She’s a lake lover like me and my brother Steve was right when he told me, “(Melanie) is the best.”
Speaking of chance meetings, last summer I had the pleasure of meeting a woman at the lake who at the time was extremely pregnant. Floating and swimming relieved her aches and pains and she always looked so peaceful even as she was so imminently giving birth.
This summer, on one of my many trips to swim off the tiny beach I saw her and her partner and their sweet little boy who is now nine months old. I can’t describe how happy it makes me to see their little one pushing himself up to stand, eager to walk. His mamas are evidently attentive and loving parents, and still making their almost daily trips to the Shores.
And finally, I know…we’re all waiting for it. This week’s VIP (Very Important Pup) is Eddie, a Dorkie—a cross between a dachshund and a Yorkshire terrier, though his human suspects there is something else in there. Eddie is nine, and his technical true name is Edwin Charles, showing what a dignified fella he is. According to his human, Eddie is well known around town and is a friendly, social guy who doesn’t mind splashing around in the lake. Everyone say hi to Eddie.
And with that, aloha, Nevada County. Enjoy the heat!