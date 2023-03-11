I was determined to not write about the storms. You know the ones. We have all been through the ringer, and that I can state with confidence. Some of us have fared worse than others but at the end of the day we are all in this together and it has been a true test of human compassion to not turn it into a contest (“Oh yeah, well I have FIVE feet of snow at MY house!)
Personally I am fortunate to have folks with a generator, so as soon I was able to escape the tundra in which I live (not the truck, but an environment resembling an actual tundra) I was there quicker than you could say “Where’s the plow?”
I also write the police blotter on a near-daily basis and the calls in the logs have been somewhat repetitive; welfare checks, roofs collapsing, people with no proper shelter, etc. It’s done a great job of reminding me that sympathy is important in events like this. Everyone has their own story; this I have learned as a reporter.
My friend Kimberly Bass lives on that path to Narnia also known as Pasquale Road and has had a heck of a time. On February 28, she shared a photo of a power line down across Red Dog Road, right before the split to her own street. She began (wisely) looking into ordering some snowshoes, not as a means of recreation but for transportation. Like many, Kimberly couldn’t identify her own driveway in the midst of feet of powder that fell upon her property.
Living by the light of a Coleman stove, she pressed on. What other choice is there?
Her power was eventually restored, and by some miracle she received her propane delivery on the same day. For now, she’s assessing damage and lamenting the loss of her storage shed which once stood “strong and proud.” Eventually she will need to dig out her belongings that were kept in the shed.
Kimberly remains positive, though, saying “we’ve all got stuff going on.”
Meanwhile, sweet Karen Woerner was stuck with her son out on North Bloomfield, which from what I have been told is one of the hardest hit areas, aside from the flank of Highway 174. After 11 days, her patience was rewarded as she was allowed to leave her home, when PG&E let cars trickle down the road, one by one.
Before being rescued, she posted a video of herself playing guitar and singing (beautifully) the Creedence Clearwater Revival classic, “Who’ll Stop The Rain.” Most fitting, in my opinion. She is now safely in her parents’ home, and by all accounts is super grateful for the team it took to get her out of her own house safely. Her house remains powerless.
Be on the lookout for Karen’s performances around town; she has an amazing voice and is incredibly talented.
I know these are just a couple stories, but I feel like they are representative of what so many of us are going through. And for the record, I purposely chose women to write about because, after all, it is Women’s History Month. And these beauties have demonstrated strength and resilience in a challenging circumstance. Brava to all you ladies out there who have done the same.
Listen, we are all in this together. I am not asking everyone to join hands and sing Kumbaya, but keep in mind as we traverse these trying times that good neighbors and good friends are key to survival. Be well to each other, even if it is just a call to check on someone. You never know—you may have more to offer than you think and at the very least you will be reminding someone they are not overlooked.
Aloha, Nevada County. Take care. Be safe. Be proud of all you have made it through. Pretty soon lake days will be here again and will probably be better than ever. And Happy 311 Day! (If you know, you know...)