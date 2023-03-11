I was determined to not write about the storms. You know the ones. We have all been through the ringer, and that I can state with confidence. Some of us have fared worse than others but at the end of the day we are all in this together and it has been a true test of human compassion to not turn it into a contest (“Oh yeah, well I have FIVE feet of snow at MY house!)

Personally I am fortunate to have folks with a generator, so as soon I was able to escape the tundra in which I live (not the truck, but an environment resembling an actual tundra) I was there quicker than you could say “Where’s the plow?”