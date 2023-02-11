IMG_1093.jpg

My parents—and friends to many in the community—celebrated 50 years of marriage on Friday. The two were married at St. Joseph’s Church in Grass Valley in 1973.

Yesterday my mom and dad celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.

I could be wrong, but I feel like these golden anniversaries are becoming more and more scarce. How proud I am of my mom and dad for seeing it through.

