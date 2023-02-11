Yesterday my mom and dad celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.
I could be wrong, but I feel like these golden anniversaries are becoming more and more scarce. How proud I am of my mom and dad for seeing it through.
So the story goes:
My mom was born in the middle of the jungle in Bolivia (no joke) and soon after, she and her mother were on their way to Caracas, Venezuela to meet up with my grandfather who was working in South America as a mining engineer. Mom spent most of her childhood in Venezuela but when she wasn’t there, she was in Nevada City, eating saltines and drinking cold milk in the cafeteria at Nevada City Elementary. Eventually she would go on to graduate high school in Texas, and after her father passed she headed with her mom and sister for Utah. After a stint at University of Utah she transferred to Sacramento State and eventually landed back in Nevada City.
Meanwhile dad spent the majority of his life growing up on North Bloomfield. He and his dad would drive down to Blue Hole and fish the days away, and when they weren’t doing that he and his three sisters would walk the trail to the hole and swim. Eventually he took a penchant to driving truck and took it on as a profession which he would carry on until his retirement. Most of his logging experience was through Robinson and it was years after he stopped that he told my brother and I how much he very loved what he did for a living.
I am not entirely straight on the whole story (because I wasn’t there) but from what I understand my dad had spotted my mom while she was working as a teller at Bank Of America in downtown Nevada City. He would drag his sisters and his mom through the drive-thru window so he could catch a glimpse of her. I can just picture him telling his little sister Dorinda to stay cool while they approached the window. Perhaps he even instructed her to duck down. I don’t know.
Then one fateful night they both ended up at Tip & Lindy’s on the corner of Neal and Mill Streets. (It would later become The Silver Dollar.) Evidently this was dad’s big moment to ask her out and that he did. Mom admits it didn’t hurt that he drove a silver GTO.
A mere five months later they would be wed on a stormy evening at St. Joseph’s in Grass Valley. My aunt Sonja was maid of honor, and my late uncle Gary Lillie was best man. Former local teacher Doug Brown was one of his ushers, as was the late Everett Hiscox. Reverend Roy officiated.
My brother Steve made his debut the following year; myself four years later. Then life happened and we started going to school, taking on activities, etc. All the things that kids do to make their parents’ lives more complicated—and expensive; my favorite hobby aside from ballet was shopping. My brother’s? Drumming.
They are admittedly very different from one another, yet somehow they make it all work. It’s true that opposites attract; in this case you have your girl from Venezuela who traveled extensively and then you have the boy whose only trip abroad was his unfortunate deployment to Vietnam. The girl who likes to shop at Johnny Was and the guy who prefers Bass Pro Shop. The lady who was Director of Health & Human Services and the dude who loved every minute (rightly so) of driving his log truck.
First and foremost, they love their family. We Nobles have a saying: you can mess with me but don’t mess with my family. This has always been instilled in us not by force but by our own volition.
Now retired, they love their annual trips to Kauai (bonus points if the Mai Tai Boys are there). They enjoy watching Yellowstone and actually driving to and from Montana occasionally. If they could choose a unanimous playlist it would probably consist of Elvis Presley and some of the great country artists like Merle Haggard, Dolly Parton, and George Strait. Maybe some Chris Isaak. They love making recipes from Sam Choy’s cookbooks and would probably push people over to get to the original Frank Fats if it was an emergency. They are happiest when the Giants are winning, and most sad when they have to say goodbye to beloved family members as they hit the road.
Long story short, they love each other and enjoy each other’s company. They’ve been through births, deaths, sicknesses, and the like. And through it all they stuck together. Perhaps it is the promise of another day lying on the beaches of Poipu that keeps them going.
My mom always told my brother and me that she gave us our lives but she couldn’t live them for us. This was said with tenderness, and I think her underlying message carried the sentiment of letting us fly on our own. This is the greatest gift parents can give their children—support while letting them forge their own paths and following their own dreams.
All that matters is that they still love one another deeply, and when they made the commitment to be together forever they meant it. They have wonderful friends, and it is a thrill as an adult to see them thriving and so happy. I am sure they wish the same for me and it is truly inspiring to see them living that dream.
There is honestly too much to write about. How do you encapsulate 50 years of memories into 900 words? It’s impossible. So many trips to the cabin, dinners at Meama’s, days in the Cutlass listening to Billy Idol, fishing on a lake with no drinkable water (okay that was only once). Adventures them all.
Congratulations, Willie and Suzanne, on 50 years of marriage. Your children are so proud of you and grateful for all you do for us and the people you love. You’ve earned this. So have a mai-tai and enjoy. I will buy the first round when we get to Kauai.
For the record, my mom asked me to not write about their anniversary but the deed was already done. I guess this is repayment for all the times as a kid I asked to go to McDonald’s and you told me we had food at home.
Hau’oli la makahiki and much aloha always. Mahalo for the life you have given us; not just Steve and Mark and I but everyone you know. You’re loved beyond belief.