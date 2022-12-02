Noble Thoughts: An apple for the teachers

My third-grade teacher Bonnie Hurley (left), Mary Jane Parker at Parker’s “See You Later” party in November 2021 and Jennifer Nobles.

It seems like in the past few years there has been a warranted rally of support for the teachers of the world. Who of us can honestly say we would be who we are today if not for the impact of at least one teacher in our lives? I’ve been lucky to have many.

I have written before about Bonnie Hurley, my third-grade teacher. Of all the teachers I have had, she was the one who I think made a profound impression on me that is irreversible. Everything from grammar to learning to play the recorder — she packed a lot of learning and fun into our days. To this day, we remain friends, and now we go to lunch together like friends instead of student and pupil.

When I was in her class, her friend Mary Jane Parker was the aide for Mr. Dennis Garrison, whose classroom was directly next to ours. Mary Jane is a semi-celebrity in town, for she knows almost everyone and everyone knows her. With her signature red lipstick and “bling,” she is a true character and always has been. I can’t tell if she spent more time in our class or her own, but her presence was always welcome. I was sad to see her move to Arkansas last year but hear she is doing remarkably well.

I never had Marilyn Byerley as a teacher, but I may as well have. She treated me like one of her own. I was unable to attend her memorial after she passed this year but my mom was there and reported that many of my former teachers were there: Janie Ackerman, the sweet woman who was my kindergarten teacher; Carol Vanderllewyn, who taught second grade and played the Artichoke Song for us on her guitar; Bill Gallagher, who used to start every day of fourth grade with the Pledge of Allegiance and a patriotic song.

It’s funny how so many teachers have come back into my life in one way or another. Some I see at the grocery store, others I interview for articles I am writing. Fairly recently I spoke with Craig Strohm, who was coach of the incredibly successful 1990 Nevada Union women’s basketball team. I had been his student my freshman year so, of course, we reminisced a bit.

I’ve lost track of Jim McQuiston, who I had for fifth grade. He was funny and silly but used that to educate us. My favorite part of his class that he gave us carte blanche to pursue artistic endeavors, like the time the class wrote and performed a play without any prompting. For weeks, he let us take time to rehearse and build sets. Now I recognize he believed in us and saw the artistic integrity in what we were doing.

When Don Baggett passed earlier this year, I was one of hundreds who attended his memorial at the fairgrounds. It was packed with former students, current students, teachers and the like.

I was seated next to Ken Arbaugh, my seventh-grade science teacher from Seven Hills. I was scanning the crowd, in awe of so many familiar faces. It was like a humongous class reunion.

Right as I was thinking this, a woman behind me said, “Gee I don’t recognize anybody.” I might be imagining it but I am pretty sure Mr. Arbaugh and I ever-so-briefly gave each other a glance that read, “Really?!”

The education system in the county has changed drastically since I was in school. Now there are a myriad of different choices of what type of education a child can pursue, a number of options in regards to where to attend.

Each and every teacher at these institutions should be proud of the hard work they do each day, and the fact they are making an impact on their students whether they think they are or not. You are helping to raise the next generation, and your dedication does not go unnoticed.

Thank you to all teachers who have instructed me throughout my life. There is no apple big enough to place upon your desks

