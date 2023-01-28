Staff Writer
If you are a longtime local there is a good chance you know Alford Presser. Let me rephrase that—if you are a local you probably know Alford by his widely-used adopted nickname, Buzz or Buzzy. And if you don’t, you likely know of him.
Presser is a Nevada County native and his girlfriend Cindi Anderson, before having dinner with them last week, warned me that in order to tell his whole story I might need the entire paper to do so. This was said with no sarcasm.
I originally knew of Buzzy through my dad who has known him since he was knee high to a grasshopper, and they became friends. Presser was also married at one point long ago to my best friend Amy’s aunt Kate Pendola. The two share a son, Dale, who is a successful cardiologist in New Orleans.
Anyway, Buzzy’s tales are tall but every one of them true with no need for embellishment.
“I remember being five or six and my dad would take me out (to the track) for the jalopy races,” Buzz said. “I was born at Miner’s Hospital. So in 72 years I only made it four miles. When I was born we lived on Columbia Hill Road. It was the only house out there. My dad got a job with the county in 1949 and my dad built the (county yard) in ’49. He was in the shop working and trucks would go by and he couldn’t stand it. He quit the county and bought a logging truck. It was the worst mistake he ever made. He could have retired 30 years earlier.”
The address on Presser’s birth certificate reads “4T Ranch” as that is where his grandparents lived. The area is now better known as Ananda.
“That was the closest mailbox to our house,” he explained. “But then they sold it to Ananda. And we moved to Town Talk Road…and then to the Cedar Ridge Y.”
After another move in the same area, Buzz befriended Bart Riebe of Riebe’s Auto Parts, which he calls one of the best things that could have happened.
“About 68 years I’ve known Bart. Best friends ever. His mom was a saint. Mrs. Riebe—I’d be playing over there—and it would be lunch time and so we’d go in and she’d fix us Campbell’s tomato soup and she’d ask us, ‘Do you want croutons?’ and I would be like, what is a crouton? I tried them and since then I have never had tomato soup without croutons.”
Presser attended Union Hill for eight years, and then went to Nevada Union and Empire High Schools before serving in the Air Force and being sent to Vietnam.
“I graduated midterm and bought a logging truck before I was out of high school. I think I graduated January 15 and my birthday was in February so I had to wait until I was 18 ‘cause I already had my permit and went and took that guy in my logging truck and went and loaded logs in Colfax on my birthday.”
“I started racing motorcycles, and then I drove sprint cars for a couple of years. Then I got my pilot’s license and flew this guy around for five years and I’m afraid of heights so…”
He was 32, and got his pilot’s license in “record-breaking time,” three months and 10 days. He was given a Porsche to drive by his client but was a nervous wreck all the time.
“It was pretty good picking up chicks and flying them down to the Nut Tree for lunch.”
Presser rode motocross for 16 years, inspired by friends including Stanley Stanton, another Nevada County native and friend.
“I was drag racing my Mustang out by Marysville and someone said I ought to watch this sport called motocross, guys on bikes,” Buzz said. “And me and Johnny Davis we stopped by there and here’s all these two-stroke bikes from Europe, Husqvarnas and stuff.”
He would go on to race, sponsored by Husqvarna, for six years.
“In 1981, I got a 430 Husqvarna and won the Virginia City Grand Prix. I rode it for about 10 years and never finished it but then I got that Husqie and won it. I could have rode any bike I wanted.”
Presser still works every day, saying that he goes about “a mile per hour,” and that he is “living the dream.”
He only drives truck if he has to. He owns the old crane truck from Empire Mine as well as the old 37-foot high Foster’s Freeze sign.
As I mentioned at the beginning of this column, Buzzy Presser’s life and adventures are worthy of so many pages in this paper. Not only does he encapsulate so much of what our county is about, he has lived life with the spirit of adventure.
You have not heard the last of him, which is why I included “Chapter One” in my headline. Stay tuned for more adventures of Buzzy and, without a doubt, others who grew up in the community and played a part in his life.
When it comes to characters, Buzzy surely is one, and I look forward to sharing more with you as this will one day serve as a documentation of the history of Nevada County.
Be well, readers. Aloha, and Go Niners!