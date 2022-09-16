Noble Thoughts: A trip down Memory Lane – Part I

I have a lot of friends who didn’t have the pleasure of growing up in Nevada County, and it seems I have become that obnoxious friend who tells them how things “used to be” here. They can name a business and I’ll say, without being asked, what once resided in that building, who worked there, and what significance it has had on my life.

With that in mind, I am going to take you all on a trip down Memory Lane. First stop? Grass Valley.

Downtown Grass Valley hasn’t changed all that much in appearance, but naturally businesses have come and gone (and some have stayed).

Over on South Auburn Street there was Mrs. Dubblebee’s pasties, and with no offense to any remaining pasty businesses, they were the best I have ever had. Their shortbread wasn’t too shabby either.

Where Gold Miners Inn stands now there was the Gold Bowl (complete with their bar, the Flume Room — more on that in another column) and Nelda & Lennie’s Dance Studio. The Gold Bowl also housed a Greyhound bus station, so you could roll and then roll. On the same property was Gra-Neva appliance store, where Dianne Davis worked.

Up on Mill Street there was Beitz Jewelers, owned by the fantastic Jim Beitz. Jim’s daughter Mary has worked for Cirino’s for what seems like eons and is one of the sweetest people you could ever meet.

The Bon Allure was a dress shop, and JC Penney resided in the building that now houses Tess’ Kitchen Store and Vintage on Mill. We’d go there for everything, but jeans and bandanas stand out to me most.

We remodeled our house when I was in second grade, so I spent a lot of time in Hedman’s Furniture. I wasn’t so keen on it then (what kid loves shopping for new couches?) but now I love going into that building, which is now Evans Furniture.

And who could forget Daniel Brooks and his wonderful store, Tres Jolie? Daniel sold me my first (and last) strapless undergarment. He is missed.

My parents met at Tip & Lindy’s, which later became the Silver Dollar, and even later became the M3 Mall. From what I understand it is the new home of Scuzi’s barber shop.

I can’t tell you how many friends I have who worked in some capacity at Pepper’s Mexican Restaurant, which was on the bottom floor of The Union building. Remember that? (And yes, it really was The Union building, meaning our paper was produced in that location each day until 1978.)

Where Grass Valley Brewing is located now was once Hans Pastry Shoppe. This was the go-to spot for all your baked goods, especially birthday cakes. My Strawberry Shortcake (the character) cake came from Hans when I turned 3.

The current location of South Pine Café was once a restaurant called The Office. On a snowy night in January 1981, I served as flower girl for Brett and Diana Lowrey, and their reception was held there.

I would be remiss if I didn’t mention two long-standing businesses that have been there my whole life and hopefully will continue to flourish for many years to come.

The first movie I ever saw in the theater was “Annie” at Del Oro. I was scared of Miss Hannigan, but I remember that magical experience every time I step inside the Del Oro theater, which I consider to be a beacon in downtown Grass Valley.

And finally, how much do we love Foothill Mercantile? As a kid, I loved perusing the selection of Sanrio items and all the other wonderful toys they sell. Come Halloween, we would always visit there for our costumes. As a (reluctant) adult, I now enjoy looking at their housewares, cards, and seasonal decorations. And, yeah, I often stop for a piece of fudge from them as well.

I hope you have enjoyed this blast to the past. Stay tuned; I’ll be visiting other locations soon!

Aloha, everyone.

