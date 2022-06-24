Noble thoughts: A tradition continues

My grandmother Ruby Nobles wrote a column for The Union of the same name — Noble Thoughts — for 10 years in the 1970s and ’80s.

She reported my birth in said column and was dedicated to noting the good things that happen here in Nevada County. She wrote about everything from children’s birthday parties to riding in a log truck with my dad, her son Willie. People loved her, and they loved her ability to see the many positive things that occur in our unique area. It wasn’t gossip, but it was a way for her to share information from the many people she knew and who adored her.

Ruby Nobles wrote a column, “Noble Thoughts,” for 10 years in the 1970s and ‘80s.

Submitted to The Union

I hope I can do as great a job as she did. I am a proud Nevada County native, and I am proud to continue her legacy. Every time I look in the mirror and see the face that so resembles hers, I will be reminded of my duty to report news as well as give people a reason to smile. I miss her so and to borrow a word from her vernacular, I like to think she’d find my column “wonderful.” (“Wonderful” was her favorite word…)

Of course, times have changed since then — not just here, but the world over. However, that doesn’t mean there isn’t something worthy of shining a light on. If you ever have any information you think I should feature, feel free to reach out. I can’t make any promises, but I love to keep my ear to the proverbial ground, as we are indeed a community.

Last Saturday, many people turned out to honor the memory of Marilyn Byerley, who was a teacher for 35 years, educating many students, including some who remain local.

Friends and family gathered at Gold Miners Inn to celebrate the life of Marilyn Byerley, and to pay homage to a woman who was known as much for her passion for education as she was for her quick wit and sense of humor.

Submitted to The Union

Friends and family gathered at Gold Miners Inn to celebrate her life, and to pay homage to a woman who was known as much for her passion for education as she was for her quick wit and sense of humor. Bookmarks were passed out to guests, and each included a set of “Marilynisms,” some of which showed off her skilled use of expletives. One, though, was “a bored person is a boring person.” Gives you something to think about. The community will miss Marilyn Byerley, affectionately known by some of her students as “Mrs. Barley.”

Thank you to this community and to my editors here at The Union for allowing me to take on this wonderful column. See you soon.

Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com