Noble Thoughts





By now you have probably realized that I love the library and will always advocate for its use and vitality. Likewise, if you read my column each week, you likely know I am a proud Nevada City native and love that we are still a small town.

Case in point: I recently went to the Madelyn Helling Library in Nevada City. I was greeted by Julie Valin, a librarian there who I know circuitously through a number of friends.

“I was just thinking about you,” she said as I was checking out my DVD of “The Office.” (No books for me; I am currently engulfed in the 900-page tome “Go Tell The Bees That I Am Gone,” the most recent in the “Outlander” series.)

“I work both here and at the Bear River branch,” she explained, “and recently I was checking in a biography; I can’t remember the subject. Anyway I found a Billy Idol CD in it, and when I looked it turned out you were the last one to have checked out the book.”

This is funny for several reasons: first, that I know her and she could piece together that said CD belonged to me (I think I used it as a bookmark). This wouldn’t happen in a bigger city.

Second, it is lore in my family that Greta Garbo — the subject of the biography — is related to my mom. (If you’ve ever seen her, you would believe it. And you’d never expect it but mom’s a huge Billy Idol fan.)

And third, my wonderful friend Cynthia and I are going to see Billy Idol on Sunday night at Thunder Valley Casino. This will be my first concert after the pandemic and I can’t wait.

POETRY IN MOTION

Anyway, back to the library.

While visiting with Julie she also reminded me that not only is she a poet but she is friends with the one and only Will Staple. If you went to school in Nevada City in the last 30-plus years, the name should ring a bell.

Staple is a poet and at least back then would visit local classrooms and teach kids the magic of poetry.

Upon completing an ode or prose that he thought worthy, he would ceremoniously grant kids with their Poetic License. It was like a badge of honor.

I have a friend who never received hers, so when she got married I tracked down Will and got a copy so I could finally scratch that literary itch for her.

MILLIN’ ABOUT THE MARKET

Keep in mind the end of summer farmers market season is rapidly approaching, so go out and get those ripe tomatoes and melons while you can. One of my favorite vendors is Pearson Family Orchards, helmed by Joan Pearson and her family. Their peaches and plums are swoon-worthy and she is always willing to help you choose the best of the best.

And if you can get your hands on some bread from Rivers Rising, grab as much as you can. The gal who bakes all the bread — the morning of the market, no less — is delightful and I can’t fathom how she became such a remarkable baker. I am guessing lots of experience. I’ve never had better sourdough in my life.

And last but definitely not least, I made a humongous error in last week’s Noble Thoughts: I called Ken Dolan by the wrong name. I don’t know how that happened and I won’t make excuses; but I did it and as Jackie Chiles from “Seinfeld” would say: “This is the most public yet of my many humiliations.” My sincere apologies to his family and friends, especially his daughter Keneta. Not my finest moment.

Thanks for reading. Aloha, Nevada County.

