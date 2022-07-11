No recount in Nevada County clerk-recorder race
Randy Economy, the Southern California talk show host and former key player in the gubernatorial recall effort, said Monday he won’t pay for a recount in the Nevada County clerk-recorder race.
Economy needed to pay $10,096 by today before the recount could begin, and $1,813.04 for each day it took. The estimated cost of the entire recount, expected to last 38 days, was $82,728.06.
“That’s more money than all the candidates spent in that election combined,” Economy said after sending an email Monday afternoon informing Nevada County officials he’d terminate his request for the recount. “(Clerk-Recorder/Registrar of Voters Greg Diaz) set the price and the price is $82,000 and that’s just unreasonable.”
Nevada County’s certified vote shows Natalie Adona winning the clerk-recorder race with 22,800 votes, or 67.9%. Jason Tedder received 7,843 votes, or 23.3%. Paul Gilbert took 2,942 votes, 8.8%.
Economy has said he was seeking the recount on behalf of Tedder. Tedder couldn’t be reached for comment.
