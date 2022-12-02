‘No place like it anywhere’

Stacy Hereford touches up the shop’s candy themed tree.

Photo: Jennifer Nobles

Things are looking festive at Wildflower Nursery Garden & Gift Shoppe in Penn Valley.

The unique emporium opened in 2017 and ever since has been a favorite of locals and tourists alike.

“When we opened, the focus was making it a destination instead of just a retail nursery,” said owner Scott Gutierrez. “We wanted people to feel good when they come here, feel like it’s a place to meet friends and sit down at one of the tables and not feel pressure to buy anything; just to feel like it’s a fun environment.”

The store’s general manager Darlene Hall said part of the appeal of the popular spot is that the merchandise changes frequently, allowing the store to continuously offer new product.

Darlene Hall, Stacy Hereford, and Scott Gutierrez get festive in Wildflower Nursery Garden & Gift Shoppe.

Photo: Jennifer Nobles

“We change for the seasons.,” Hall said. “It’s just a fun place for people to come to and not have to drive to Roseville or Rocklin because they have it right here in their own neighborhood.”

Predictably, the halls of Wildflower are currently decked with holiday garb, and the nursery is filled with Christmas trees,both cut and alive.

“We started the Christmas tree lot in 2015, before the nursery was ever here,” said Gutierrez . “It was just a dirt lot, but every year we have sold out of Christmas trees. Not very many tree lots sell out, but I really do believe that it’s the selection of trees that we have.

“To sell out of Christmas trees means that the tree looks pretty good. We are really fortunate for that. We buy them from a really great farm up in Oregon.”

A number of tree varieties are available in the nursery’s tree lot.

Photo: Jennifer Nobles

Gutierrez said that this year, for the first time, the lot will offer cork bark trees as well as a variety including Noble, Douglas, and Grand firs. Fresh wreaths and garlands are plentiful, in addition to a selection of live trees.

Inside the gift shop, no fewer than seven trees are decorated, all with a different theme. Gift shop buyer Stacy Hereford selects the ornaments and other décor to make your house jolly.

“We have everything you need,” Hereford said. “Toppers, the skirt, all the little things you don’t think of to put your tree together.

“A lady came in for the first time today and when she walked in she was just thrilled. She picked out all kinds of stuff and a Christmas tree.”

Hereford also offered to settle the old debate: Is poinsettia pronounced poin-SET-uh or poin-SET-ee-uh?

A Wildflower employee adjusts the displays at the Penn Valley nursery.

Photo: Jennifer Nobles

“It’s poinsettia (poin-SET-ee-uh),” she said with a smile.

“These girls have seven Christmas trees in here and they are all organized with different themed ornaments and it’s really cool some of the ornaments they have picked out,” Gutierrez said. “There’s a candy tree and a s’mores tree…”

The staff at Wildflower said they love what they do, and that helping people brings them joy.

“It’s just a fun place to be,” Hall said. “I think everyone who works here loves working here. I like to be able to beautify other people’s homes, the gardens and the inside. It is so inspiring to me. People come in, and they’re so thrilled, and that just makes my day. It’s different, and there’s no place like it anywhere.”

Customer and Penn Valley local Jamie Hamer agrees.

“It makes me happy every time I come in,” Hamer said. “It’s always beautiful, everyone is friendly. It just makes my heart happy.”

“That’s what makes it all worth it. I like when people come in and have never been here before,” Hereford added. “It’s very rewarding to know we have a beautiful place here to come here and share.”

Wildflower Nursery Garden & Gift Shoppe is at 10493 Spenceville Road in Penn Valley. For more information visit http://www.facebook.com/wildflowernurserygardenandgift or call 530-615-4295.

