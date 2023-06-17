For 45 years, Sierra Timberline has been providing Nevada County with a strong line-up of hearth products, outdoor and indoor furnishings, and housing accessories. Now the locally owned company is expanding their foray into the world of hot tubs, with a new location dedicated solely to the spas and their accessories. One might wonder: what else can Sierra Timberline possibly do?
Skip Stahmer and his wife Lin have owned Sierra Timberline since its inception in 1978.
“It started at the Nevada County Fair in 1978,” said Skip Stahmer. “I had Timberline stoves and we were selling them out there and it ran from there. We moved several places. Emily (Potter) joined us 30 years ago and she is responsible for having brought in the furniture, indoor and outdoor. So we started with wood burning products and we kind of moved on from there, but we are best known for our wood stove selection and fireplaces.”
Emily Potter remains the store’s general manager and said that even though their business has grown by leaps and bounds over the past few decades, there are some things that are consistent stapes for their customers.
Over time, Potter has overseen the transitions Sierra Timberline has gone through in order to provide people in the community with what they want and need, and has been determined to be able to offer their customers stylish, comfortable, and unique wares. One will find everything from lamps to sofas, fireplaces to décor, patio furniture to awnings. Most of the furniture is customizable.
“We are a home department store, really, because we now have so many departments,” Potter said. “After having the patio and the hot tubs and the hearth products, probably about 10 years ago we brought in the Stressless (chairs), and we started to dabble in the interior because Stressless had been carried for a long time by Broad Street Furnishings which of course the community lost, which was a huge loss for furnishings. And that’s when people started saying, ‘we need a good quality furniture store.’
“We have been really blessed. Skip is always open to moving the business forward.”
To that, Stahmer said: “After 45 years, you don’t want to get stale and complacent and do things like you always used to do.”
Sierra Timberline is also somewhat of a family affair; Potter’s daughter, Erin Zajac, is next in line to help see the business through its next generation. An interior designer, Zajac said her position there is a natural fit, especially since she spent much of her youth beside her mother as she ran the store.
“I’m the next generation,” Zajac said. “When I moved (back) up from Los Angeles a couple years ago and when I came back I partnered with Sierra Timberline to work on the showroom and assist in buying, help them kind of transform. There’s a lot of new people that are coming up to the area and what I have realized being back is the people that have been here want something fresh and different. This store needs to adjust with the times. They’ve always been great at offering what their clientele base desires and changing through the years. Right now, it’s been a big transformation phase to be able to offer that.
“So we’ve worked all together to get to this point and we will continue to make changes, to always adapt to what people are looking for.”
Stahmer is delighted to have Zajac on board and remembers her visiting the store at six years old, giggling and playing as her mother worked.
“I handed the responsibilities of moving the store forward to Emily,” Stahmer said. “And Emily is in a little bit of a transition to moving the store forward through her daughter. (Erin has) youthful ideas, different marketing, now that everything has changed. It used to be just The Union and KNCO and that’s all I really know.”
It seems the community is responding to the direction Stahmer, Potter, and Zajac are steering the local institution. Repeat customers are plentiful.
“Yes, thank goodness,” Stahmer said of the familiar faces bringing their business to him. “You take care of them, you give them what they need at a fair value, and they’ll come back to you when they see something else that you’re selling that they would like to have. We really rely on that.”
Additionally, not everyone who visits Sierra Timberline is even in the market for anything; they simply go in to browse and check out what is new, which often does result in a sale.
“We get on some of our neighbor’s lists and when a friend comes to town they’ll take them to our store to show them what Grass Valley has to offer,” said Stahmer. “It obviously makes us feel good, the idea that they enjoy it so much they take their friends here I think pretty cool.
“I’m not sure how much Nevada County has grown or changed. I keep seeing all my old friends, so it doesn’t seem like it’s changed much. Then you look around town and it has.
The fact that we have added different departments has increased the number of people who come in, and our stance in the community.”
On July 1, Sierra Timberline is throwing an all-day party in celebration of its 45th anniversary as well as the opening of the stand-alone hot tub store, located just steps from the main store. That addition opened about three weeks ago.
“We are going to have our grand opening, our 45th birthday celebration, Saturday July 1,” Potter said. “It’s an all-day event. We are doing hot dogs and cupcakes and wine and cheese and giveaways throughout every department. Our biggest thing besides all the giveaways will be to enter a drawing for a free hot tub. Only when they come in on the first, at the (main) store as well as the (hot tub) store. It will be fun! That’s for everybody.”
When creating the newly opened hot tub store, the partners at Sierra Timberline shared the vision to make the shopping experience comfortable and well thought out. Zajac was tasked largely with developing the space into a tranquil, serene room that boasts what they call the “spa experience.”
“I wanted to help them create not just a showroom to show the hot tubs but also create an ambiance that reflects the feeling of what you are trying to get out of a hot tub,” Zajac said. “The special thing is to offer the experience. So if someone is interested in purchasing a hot tub and they want to test out models, see what that feels like. You can schedule with them a time to come in.”
The experience room features ambient lighting, a changing room, and two hot tubs that are ready to be tested by those serious about purchasing one. By remote, an opaque screen lowers to separate the experience from the main show room.
Dustin Wright manages the hot tub location and is passionate and knowledgeable when it comes to his job.
“I started at the main store,” Wright explained. “When we were at that main location we pushed tubs off to the side. We’ve expanded so much in our in-home furnishings, wood stoves, we carry such a vast array of products, and these products weren’t being represented very well. So as we’ve transitioned in here we’ve had the opportunity to have people put their eyes on the products.”
Celebrating a milestone like 45 years in business, Stahmer said he couldn’t do it without his loyal employees, some of whom have been with the company for decades.
“My strongest memories are…my employees,” he said. “I know it sounds like everybody says, but they become your friends. And I miss a lot of them. We’ve had a lot of great employees.
“You can see how Sierra Timberline has changed over 45 years. We started out with wood stoves, like I said…It’s been great. It’s hard to believe 45 years has come along. I never would have thought it would be 45 years but I am really glad.”
Sierra Timberline is at 324 Idaho-Maryland Road in Grass Valley. They can be reached at (530) 273-4822 or at info@sierratimberline.com. Please see sierratimberline.com for more information.