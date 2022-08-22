No place like home

The opening date of the long-awaited Brunswick Commons is drawing near, and Monday morning a ribbon cutting ceremony was held on the property to celebrate the completion of the project, fours years in the making.

Brunswick Commons will offer 41 units of affordable housing to those who are homeless or at risk of homelessness, with 28 off-street parking spaces. Twelve of these units will be dedicated to providing permanent supportive housing services.

The development was a partnership between Nevada County and homeless shelter Hospitality House.

“The Board of Supervisors has a strong advocacy for affordable housing, and housing for everybody regardless of where they are in society,” said Mike Dent, director of Nevada County’s Housing and Community Services Department. “We’re not just about market rate; we need housing for everyone.”

Dent added that though the opening ceremony was held Monday, there are not yet any tenants living in the units. He said cleaners would be making the final touches on Tuesday, with residents expected to move in next week.

Gustavo Becerra, Regional Housing Authority executive director, said when he saw the site on Old Tunnel Road four years ago, he wasn’t sure the land was ripe for development.

“I didn’t see it,” Becerra said. “It was a very wooded, very topographical challenging site, (but) we gave it a shot. Instantly everyone came together to find numerous solutions to the numerous hurdles we had here at the site.”

Brunswick Commons is part of a plan initiated by Nevada County to create 311 living spaces of affordable housing, an initiative that began in 2017. To date, 222 of those units have been completed.

Nancy Baglietto, executive director of Hospitality House, said the vision to create affordable housing has been challenging, yet extremely rewarding.

“This has been such a dream,” Baglietto said. “I am almost speechless. It is an amazing moment that has brought so many people and partners together. Wow, what a community.”

She cited the city of Grass Valley, Regional Housing Authority, and the California Tax Credit Allocation for their efforts in seeing Brunswick Commons come to fruition.

“Shelter is just one part of it. Hospitality House is known for sheltering; that’s what we do,” Baglietto said. “And we’ve moved people into permanent housing. At the time (we began), we hadn’t really looked at what the long-term goals of Hospitality House were beyond shelter. We started thinking about, how can we make a difference?”

She added that the shelter helped 718 houseless people last year, a 15% increase from prior years.

“We’re doing everything we possibly can. I’m optimistic.”

For more information and to apply for residence in Brunswick Commons, visit http://www.brunswickcommonsgv.com .

Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com