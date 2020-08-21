No people hurt, buildings damaged in Alta Sierra fire

Authorities say no one was hurt in a Thursday night Alta Sierra fire.

Firefighters responded at 8:30 p.m. to a vegetation fire behind homes on George Way. They found a half-acre fire, with the blaze moving toward the houses, a press release states.

“Firefighters deployed hose lines and contained the fire with no homes damaged,” the release states.

Authorities said Thursday night that the fire was contained quickly, and that mop up would take several hours.

The fire remains under investigation, reports state.