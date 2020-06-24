No parking on Casci Road near Scotts Flat Lake
The sun is out and people are flocking to Scotts Flat Lake to recreate at the water. With limited parking, people are beginning to park where it is prohibited, on Casci Road, a fire access road. NID would like to remind people there is no parking on Casci Road and towing is possible. It must be kept clear for residents and emergency vehicles. Additionally, those who are recreating on the shoreline off Casci Road must be respectful of neighbors, must adhere to Nevada County’s COVID-19 guidance, and must not park on Casci Road. An alternative is to park on Scotts Flat Road and walk down.
