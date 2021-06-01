No one hurt in Penn Valley Hutto Fire

A fire in Penn Valley that broke out Monday as a result of a steel grinding operation covered over 11 acres before being contained, authorities say.

Cal Fire personnel responded just after noon Memorial Day to a report of a grass fire near the 13000 block of Hutto Road. The blaze burned an area of 11.4 acres, and threatened some residential homes and structures in the area, although no homes were damaged and no one was hurt in the blaze, said Cal Fire Assistant Chief Jim Mathias, with the Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit.

Firefighters contained the blaze completely by 2:30 p.m., he added.

An unspecified number of residents in the area received an evacuation warning, Mathias said, but no one was ordered to evacuate. He said some people chose to evacuate just as a precaution, but were able to return to their homes as the blaze died down.

Authorities later determined that the fire was caused by a steel grinding operation on a property nearby, Mathias said. It appeared as though some construction involving steel work was being conducted on the homeowner’s property, and that sparks from a grinding wheel involved in their work had ignited the blaze.





“If you take a metal grinding wheels, you have heat created from friction, and then slag or ember pieces fall off and that’s more than the ignition temperature of the grass. That lights the fire, especially on a hot day with low humidity like (Monday),” Mathias explained.

It was not known what kind of construction was taking place when the fire started, nor was there any information as to the construction entity doing the work, he added.

Mathias said Cal Fire’s prevention battalion was conducting an investigation of the incident, which could potentially result in action against those held responsible for the fire.

In addition to personnel from the Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit, firefighters responded from a number of neighboring departments including Penn Valley, Loma Rica, Higgins, and others. Two air tankers, a helicopter, and a standard Cal Fire aircraft from his own department helped extinguish the blaze, Mathias said.

Stephen Wyer is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at swyer@theunion.com