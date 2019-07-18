No one hurt in Grass Valley house fire

Higher humidity and no wind helped firefighters battle a Thursday morning blaze on La Barr Meadows Road.

Firefighters saw the house, near Grange Court, engulfed in flames when they arrived around 8:50 a.m. Someone had boarded up the abandoned house, and authorities later learned no one was inside. No one was injured in the blaze, said Battalion Chief Josh Sunde, with the Nevada County Consolidated Fire District.

“Right now, humidity is up,” Sunde said. “The vegetation around the structure caught fire, but it wasn’t a threat to other structures. There was no wind, so that helped us.”

It took firefighters about an hour to control the blaze, and another 90 minutes to extinguish the hot spots, Sunde said.

A detached garage received minor damage in the fire. No other buildings were affected, he added.

Sunde called the boarded-up home “a total loss.”

Authorities closed La Barr Meadows Road during the fire. It had reopened by Thursday afternoon.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.