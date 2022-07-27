No one hurt in Gracie Road structure fire
A Wednesday structure fire off the 13000 block of Gracie Road in Nevada City kept firefighters and first responders busy, making sure that all of the home’s occupants were accounted for and safe.
“We found the individuals we were looking for,” Grass Valley Fire Battalion Chief Chris Armstrong said. “Initially, we had some reports that there were some juveniles.”
Armstrong confirmed that the juveniles were later located outside of the home.
Firefighters from Nevada City, Grass Valley, Peardale-Chicago Park and others responded to the incident, which is expected to have a crew remain on site through the night.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. Extension to the vegetation was minimal.
“Fire investigators have about 24 hours of work to do,” Armstrong said.
At about the same time as Wednesday’s structure fire call, firefighters received information regarding a vegetation fire burning south of Collins Reservoir in Yuba County that was named the Apple Fire.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the Apple Fire had been held to about 10 acres with good progress being made by three Type 2 air tankers — Grass Valley tankers 88 and 89, as well as Chico tanker 93 — using the Grass Valley Interagency Air Attack Base to reload retardant.
Prior to the Apple Fire, firefighters responded to the Spenceville Shooting Range for a half-acre vegetation fire off Waldo and Chuck Yeager roads.
To contact Multimedia Reporter Elias Funez, email efunez@theunion.com or call 530-477-4230
