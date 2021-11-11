No one hurt in garbage truck fire

Firefighters on Thursday quickly controlled a garbage truck fire, authorities said.

The truck’s driver realized some garbage was ablaze and parked in the 300 block of Sutton Way. Firefighters responded around 11:20 a.m., said Josh Sunde, battalion chief with the Nevada County Consolidated Fire District.

“We’re able to keep it in check with the water we’ve got,” Sunde said.

No one was injured, he added.

If the fire had been worse, firefighters would have needed to empty the truck’s garbage in the parking lot to ensure it was extinguished. However, Thursday’s fire was small enough that it could go to a prepared part of the landfill, where the truck could be emptied and the fire completely put out, the battalion chief said.

The cause of the blaze likely will never be known, Sunde said.

“What people put in their trash,” he added. “You never know.”

