No one hurt after police evacuate cafe, arrest knife-wielding man

A downtown Grass Valley café was evacuated Thursday morning after a man pulled a knife, claiming he was a former employee owed money, police said.

Dillon James Roberts, 20, of Grass Valley, faces three misdemeanors in connection with the incident: brandishing, obstructing an officer and battery, Nevada County Jail reports state.

No one was injured, Sgt. Clint Lovelady said. Roberts remained jailed Thursday afternoon under $6,000 in bond, reports state.

Officers responded around 8:15 a.m. to reports of a man arguing with a café employee in the 100 block of Mill Street, Lovelady said.

“Subject had reached for and grabbed a knife during the verbal argument,” he added.

Roberts was holding the 4- to 5-inch knife, taken from a nearby counter, when two officers entered the café, Lovelady said.

“They had everyone leave the café for safety reasons,” he added. “Officers started talking and let Mr. Roberts express his concerns.”

According to Lovelady, Roberts believed he once worked at the business and was owed pay. Authorities later determined he never was an employee of the café.

Officers convinced Roberts to drop the knife and walk toward them. He was taken into custody and then the hospital before being booked into jail, the sergeant said.

The five to seven people evacuated were able to return to the café within 10 minutes, Lovelady said.

Alan Riquelmy is the editor of The Union. He can be reached at ariquelmy@theunion.com