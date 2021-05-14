‘No Motor Day’ at Scotts Flat Lake set for Sunday
FROM A RELEASE:
A reminder that the Nevada Irrigation District’s annual “No Motor Day” is on Sunday, May 16. Come enjoy the quiet beauty of Scotts Flat Lake all day long.
Sailboats, canoes, kayaks and paddleboards will be allowed entry to the Scotts Flat Recreation Area without charge for the day. Use of motorized boats will be suspended for the entire day.
Please note, due to COVID-19, there will be no public barbecue, and the marina store will be closed.
Vehicle admission is $14, which includes up to four people.
More information is available at http://www.nidwater.com.
Source: NID
